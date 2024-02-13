Ian Freeman agrees to $3.5M restitution order in bitcoin money laundering case

“He will owe nothing to nobody from here on in,” Freeman’s defense attorney, Mark L. Sisti, said Tuesday. “He’s very happy with the result. … We’re ready to keep moving forward.”

While prosecutors said the order represents a rare opportunity for victims of romance scams and international fraud to get their money back, Freeman’s defense attorney said the order limits how much money he could ultimately be required to pay out.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Ian Freeman, a New Hampshire man convicted of running bitcoin kiosks in a way that catered to online fraudsters, has been ordered to pay more than $3.5 million in restitution to 29 victims — and both sides celebrated.

Sisti noted that Freeman has an appeal pending before the First Circuit. But even if his conviction were overturned, Freeman would still not to try and claw back his forfeited assets or challenge the restitution order, according to the negotiated agreement spelled out in court records. The agreement specifies that he has not admitted guilt.

John J. Kennedy, one of the assistant US attorneys who prosecuted the case, said the agreement means Freeman’s appeal poses no financial risk for the victims. Their restitution amounts are locked in, and they can expect to receive payments in a matter of weeks, he said.

“That was very important to us,” Kennedy said. “This will be final, these victims will get their money, and the defendant will not have recourse to go after it later.”

Kennedy said the government already has cash in-hand to cover Freeman’s full restitution obligation (and then some) because the government sold off about 106 bitcoin from his seized assets for more than $4 million, with judicial approval.

The judge signed off in January on the plan to sell the bitcoin to avoid a potential loss of value. The price has fluctuated dramatically in the nearly three years since Freeman and five others were arrested, from a high of more than $64,000 per coin in November 2021 to a low of less than $17,000 in November 2022. The price has bounced around between $40,000 and $50,000 so far this year.

In addition to the already-sold bitcoin, Freeman has agreed to forfeit more than $525,000 in cash that was seized from his personal safe, his bitcoin ATMs, and other locations. He also agreed to forfeit about five bitcoin more, other cryptocurrency, and a variety of precious metals and collectible coins, according to court records.

Jane E. Young, the US attorney in New Hampshire, said Freeman operated a money-laundering business that inflicted “unnecessary anguish” on many vulnerable people.

“Nothing will ever take away the pain he caused these victims, but I am grateful that the dedicated prosecution team on this case was able to make many of them financially whole,” she said.

Freeman was convicted in late 2022 and sentenced in 2023 to eight years in federal prison, where he is incarcerated.

Prosecutors said he conspired with others to open and operate financial accounts in the names of various churches, including the Shire Free Church, the Church of the Invisible Hand, the Crypto Church of New Hampshire, and the NH Peace Church. They said he told his customers to misrepresent their deposits as church donations, and paid no taxes from 2016 to 2019, concealing his income from the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS, one of the 29 victims, is set to receive nearly $282,000 in restitution under the negotiated agreement. Two other victims, identified in court records by their initials, are set to receive higher individual payouts. The government will keep any additional proceeds from the liquidation of Freeman’s forfeited assets, prosecutors said.

Freeman is a libertarian activist known for his involvement with the talk radio show Free Talk Live and the Free State Project. He and his allies have argued prosecutors presented a flimsy case based on speculation, cherry-picked examples, and innuendo.

