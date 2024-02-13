Last Skier Standing endurance competition ends with a new record

Held at Black Mountain of Maine for the second year, Last Skier Standing is an endurance competition with a simple framework. Racers must ascend the 1,200-foot ski resort with climbing skins every hour, on the hour, then ski or snowboard back down to prepare for the next lap. When there is only one skier willing to continue, they must complete a final lap to be crowned as the sole finisher.

RUMFORD, Maine — Participants can expect the unexpected at Last Skier Standing, but 30 hours into the fifth annual event, a February lightning storm caught everyone by surprise.

Unexpectedly warm temperatures this past Saturday led to a sudden storm halfway through the 30th lap, causing mountain operations to stop the chairlifts, and race directors Andrew Drummond and Monte McIndoe to call the skiers back to base, suspending a lap for the first time in the event’s short history.

William Reed, a 25-year-old software engineer from Somerville, Mass., was ahead of the field and nearly at the top of the mountain when lightning struck overhead, and the call came in to descend immediately.

Despite the harrowing experience, only three of the 37 participants quit before the 30th lap restarted, and Reed managed to push all the way to Monday afternoon. By calling it quits after 75 laps, Reed is credited with the “assist” since his determination allowed finisher Justin Lagassey of Plymouth, N.H., to ski one more lap, setting a new record of 76 laps – equating to roughly 223 miles of skiing with 91,000 feet of elevation gain.

“It’s the idea of pushing yourself that you don’t really get the opportunity to do otherwise,” Reed said about signing up for the event after supporting last year’s finisher, Danny Romano.

“It’s an opportunity to inflict unbounded pain to yourself, if you choose, so it’s definitely a unique experience.”

For Lagassey, a 32-year-old outdoor recreation teacher at Plymouth Regional High, the event brought joy along with pain.

Justin Lagassey of Plymouth, N.H., prepares for another lap with his wife, son, and support team during the Last Skier Standing competition in Rumford, Maine. Nate Weitzer

A seasoned endurance athlete with a mountain biking background, Lagassey came prepared for the long haul with his own recovery tent full of supplies and a list of 100 questions to pose to his fellow racers as conversation topics each lap. His detailed spreadsheet included shifts for his crew members for up to 100 hours, with his wife, Stephanie, and their 15-month-old son, Bronson, in leading roles.

“One more lap has been the mantra since lap one,” Lagassey said before his 50th lap. “But we’re here to win. It’s been great. Little things pop up. You get hungry, you get tired. So, addressing things while they’re small problems is key.”

Whether it was for his own benefit or to throw off his competitors, Lagassey’s relentless enthusiasm may have contributed to his success. When the skiers set out every hour he would chant his mantra: “One more lap!” And he was still hooping, hollering, and even hitting jumps as he skied down into a beautiful sunrise after his third night on the mountain.

While there was only one finisher, many of the 149 participants who started at 10 a.m. Friday reached personal goals, or set new benchmarks.

Ilana Jesse, an endurance athlete from California, set a new female record with 37 laps. Jack Murphy, of Arlington, Mass., did 45 laps, breaking his own record of 37 laps on a splitboard – an uphill set-up for snowboarders that requires more transition time and can be heavier than skis.

Drummond, who owns the backcountry ski shop White Mountain Ski Co. in Jackson, was given the idea for the event during the first annual Bubba’s Backyard Ultra, which is essentially the same endurance challenge for runners.

Justin Lagassey of Plymouth, N.H., won the Last Skier Standing competition in Rumford, Maine, on Feb. 12, 2024. Joe Viger

In the event’s third and final year at Black Mountain of New Hampshire, professional skier Brody Leven went a record 65 laps and took his bragging rights – and a heap of praise for the east coast skiing community – back to Utah.

Since then, the event has grown each year, with over a dozen participants flying in from west of the Mississippi to test their mettle in Maine.

“Every year is different,” said Drummond. “There’s a new class of participants that form this bond over this unique format. Everyone is trying to find their ceiling and once you have these carrots to chase, that can be motivation for people to go one more lap.”

“But really these events are a space for people to challenge themselves and build community. If you happen to set a record, that’s great. It’s a bonus. But at the core of it, we’re just so happy to be out here enjoying what we love.”