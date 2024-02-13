fb-pixelLive radar in Boston during nor'easter: See the rain/snow line Skip to main content

Live radar: See the rain/snow line as a nor’easter sweeps through

By John Hancock and Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated February 13, 2024, 54 minutes ago

A nor’easter is moving through southern New England on Tuesday, and while many areas are seeing snow, others are experiencing rain. According to forecasters, the storm is expected to drop a few inches of snow in the Boston area before moving out in the evening.

Below, see live radar that shows who is getting snow, who is getting rain, and who is seeing a mix of both.

John Hancock can be reached at john.hancock@globe.com. Follow him @Hancock_JohnD. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.

Boston Globe Today