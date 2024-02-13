Live radar: See the rain/snow line as a nor’easter sweeps through

A nor’easter is moving through southern New England on Tuesday, and while many areas are seeing snow, others are experiencing rain. According to forecasters, the storm is expected to drop a few inches of snow in the Boston area before moving out in the evening.
Below, see live radar that shows who is getting snow, who is getting rain, and who is seeing a mix of both.
John Hancock can be reached at john.hancock@globe.com. Follow him @Hancock_JohnD. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.