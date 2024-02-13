Man suffers ‘serious injuries’ after crash with snowplow on Route 2, officials say

A 20-year-old Gardner man suffered serious injuries Tuesday after his car hit the back of a snowplow on Route 2 in Westminster, State Police said.

Around 9 a.m., a 2004 Toyota Camry hit the back of a Peterbilt dump truck with an attached snow plow, said David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.

“Preliminary indications are that the speed of the Camry and road and weather conditions were contributing factors, but the investigation is ongoing,” he said.