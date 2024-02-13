Man suffers ‘serious injuries’ after crash with snowplow on Route 2, officials say

A 20-year-old Gardner man suffered serious injuries Tuesday after his car hit the back of a snowplow on Route 2 in Westminster, State Police said.
Around 9 a.m., a 2004 Toyota Camry hit the back of a Peterbilt dump truck with an attached snow plow, said David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.
“Preliminary indications are that the speed of the Camry and road and weather conditions were contributing factors, but the investigation is ongoing,” he said.
The man was taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner and then flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, officials said.
The driver of the snow plow, a 30-year-old Leominster man, “was not injured,” State Police said.
The right lane and the ramp from Route 140 to Route 2 East were closed until shortly before noon, officials said.
