McDonald’s Restaurant in Canton closed for ‘extensive repairs’ after fire, officials say

A McDonald’s restaurant in Canton is in need of “extensive repairs” after a fire damaged the building Monday night, officials said.

“Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the building,” said Chief Wendell Robery of the Canton Fire Department in a press release Tuesday. “Crews subsequently discovered fire inside the walls of the front entrance. Crews then opened the outside walls where they found that the fire reached about halfway up the inside of the wall.”

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the McDonald’s restaurant at 41 Washington St., where the building was already evacuated and “no injuries were reported,” the press release said.