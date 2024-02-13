McDonald’s Restaurant in Canton closed for ‘extensive repairs’ after fire, officials say

A McDonald’s restaurant in Canton is in need of “extensive repairs” after a fire damaged the building Monday night, officials said.
“Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the building,” said Chief Wendell Robery of the Canton Fire Department in a press release Tuesday. “Crews subsequently discovered fire inside the walls of the front entrance. Crews then opened the outside walls where they found that the fire reached about halfway up the inside of the wall.”
Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the McDonald’s restaurant at 41 Washington St., where the building was already evacuated and “no injuries were reported,” the press release said.
The fire was contained to the wall area and the building was not destroyed, a spokesperson for the Canton Fire Department said in a phone interview Tuesday. It will be closed for smoke damage repairs, according to the spokesperson.
Crews controlled the fire by around 9:45 p.m., according to the press release. The Norwood Fire Department and the Sharon Fire Department also responded to the scene, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the spokesperson said. The restaurant in Canton could not be reached for further comment.
The building was handed over to the owners and will be closed for extensive repairs, the press release stated.
