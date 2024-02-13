Show us your snow photos and videos

With just about a month left until the official start of spring, a fast-moving storm is making its way through New England Tuesday morning.
As the storm moves south, snow accumulations are expected to be the highest in Southeastern Mass. and on the Cape.
In Greater Boston, people are dealing with mostly rain but that precipitation is expected to turn into snow by the afternoon.
What’s it looking like where you live? Are you seeing any snow in your area? If so, we’d love to see your photos.
Fill out the form below to share your snow pictures and videos with us, or text them to us at 617-744-7007.
Advertisement
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.