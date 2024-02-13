‘I wanted to go sledding’: The big snow bummer

“I’m really sad,” she said, as she and her 8-year-old brother bustled off to a consolation playdate. “I wanted to go sledding and it’s really hard to go sledding without any snow.”

When 6-year-old Evelyn Warner tucked into bed in Dorchester on Monday night, she had every reason to believe she’d be waking up to every New England kid’s dream: piles of fresh, fluffy snow.

Such was life across the Boston area on Tuesday morning, as the earlier forecast of a foot-plus of the white stuff gave way to a rainy morning and the hope of a few inches later in the day. As the planet warms, that disappointment has become a recurring theme — and one that’s expected to increase in the future.

Since the year 2000, the number of days with snow cover has declined across the world, and especially in southern New England, which has lost nearly a month of its annual snow cover, according to a study published this summer in the journal Climate.

“Right before our eyes we are seeing winter disappear,” said Stephen Young, a professor of environmental sustainability at Salem State University, and author of the study.

In general, climate models call for wetter winters in New England in the future. But the expectation is that more of that precipitation will fall as rain than snow. That’s not to say that snow days will be a total thing of the past. Scientists also expect that there will be occasional, intense snowfall events, like the storm of January 2015 that dumped 24.4 inches over two days — part of an all-time record snowy year for Boston, thanks to four storms with over a foot of snow apiece.

That winter of 2015 was also the last time that a winter was colder than the 20th century average, said Elizabeth Burakowski, a climate scientist focusing on snow and climate at the University of New Hampshire. That means that children like the Warners have never gotten a taste of what their parent’s generation grew up with.

“What’s going to be normal for them is not what was normal,” Burakowski said.





Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman.