R.I. Governor ‘strongly urging’ people to stay off the roads as storm continues

“While road conditions may not look too bad right now, the most significant accumulation is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout most of the afternoon,” he wrote . “Let the plows do their jobs. Be safe.”

Governor Dan McKee announced that state offices would be closed on Tuesday due to the weather. He tweeted at around 7 a.m. “strongly urging” Rhode Islanders to stay off the road.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island House of Representatives cancelled its legislative session, all General Assembly meetings and events were rescheduled, and schools across Rhode Island were closed or doing distance learning on Tuesday as the latest storm hit the Ocean State, with snow totals reaching about 4.9 inches in East Providence as of around 7:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Schools, recreation centers, and city buildings in Providence were also closed for the day on Tuesday, and Mayor Brett Smiley announced a parking ban for the city as well as delayed trash pickup. He also asked residents to avoid driving.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”If you must work in person, please consider leaving 30 minutes to 1 hour earlier than usual to ensure you have time to travel safely,” he tweeted.

Streets were deserted in Providence’s usually bustling Downtown and Jewelry District neighborhoods. Few businesses are open, but a handful of construction workers are still working on the state health lab.

A winter storm warning was in effect for parts of northern Rhode Island from Tuesday morning until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow and accumulation totals are forecast to reach between four and nine inches, with winds gusting 35 miles per hour.

Roads across the state were slick with snow and ice Tuesday morning, Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed. By 8:30 a.m., those cameras appeared to be offline.

Advertisement

”Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said on its website. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

By 9 a.m., the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced that seven routes — 18, 27, 35, 55, 56, 64 and 88 — would be detoured Tuesday because of the winter storm, and warned that riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions. Riders were advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and slippery conditions.

”The safety of our employees and passengers is RIPTA’s top priority,” the agency said. “RIPTA apologizes for the inconvenience and asks for the public’s understanding as we work hard to maintain service during this storm.”

The Rhode Island House of Representatives cancelled its legislative session Tuesday, and all General Assembly meetings and events for the day will be rescheduled, though Wednesday and Thursday committee meetings will be held as posted.

McKee said the state prepared 450 plows and 60,000 tons of salt for the storm. Rhode Island Energy also brought in 75 additional line crews and forestry teams, the governor said.

Alexa Gagosz of the Globe Rhode Island staff contributed to this report.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker. Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.