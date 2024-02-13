Scooter driver airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital after Plainville crash

The driver of a motorized scooter was seriously injured Monday night after the scooter was struck by a vehicle in Plainville, officials said.

The vehicle collided with the scooter while turning left into traffic, Plainville police and fire officials said in a statement.

Police and firefighters arrived at the intersection of Messenger and Taunton streets around 5:11 p.m. in response to reports of a crash there and found the scooter’s operator on the ground, the statement said.