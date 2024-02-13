Scooter driver airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital after Plainville crash

The driver of a motorized scooter was seriously injured Monday night after the scooter was struck by a vehicle in Plainville, officials said.
The vehicle collided with the scooter while turning left into traffic, Plainville police and fire officials said in a statement.
Police and firefighters arrived at the intersection of Messenger and Taunton streets around 5:11 p.m. in response to reports of a crash there and found the scooter’s operator on the ground, the statement said.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a landing zone at the Wood School before he was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, officials said. He remains there in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the scooter declined medical attention, according to the statement. The crash remains under investigation.
