Snow plows catch fire in Hudson DPW garage

At around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to a fire at the department’s fleet garage at 1 Municipal Drive, where they saw heavy smoke billowing out of the building, the Hudson Fire and Police Departments said in a joint statement.

Three snow plows and three other vehicles were damaged Tuesday after a sanding truck caught fire inside the Hudson public works garage, sparking a two-alarm blaze, officials said.

Three large snow plows and three other DPW vehicles were engulfed in flames, the department said. Investigators determined the fire began in a sanding truck parked inside the garage, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The garage was significantly damaged, but no one was inside, the statement said. The town administration building, which is in front of the DPW garage, was not affected.

“We are grateful to all first responders who came to the scene and assisted in fighting the fire,” Eric Ryder, director of Hudson Department of Public Works, said in the statement. “Quick action by all made sure that the fire did not damage more equipment.”

Firefighters from Marlborough, Northborough, Stow, and Sudbury helped extinguish the flames, the statement said.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to the fire and police departments.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.