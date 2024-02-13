As storm moves south, snow accumulations expected to be highest in Southeastern Mass. and Cape

In terms of accumulation, the roads are fairly warm so I think that they will be less on the roads than there is on the grassy surfaces. The map below shows what I expect, and most areas will be on the lower end of the scale, although you can always get a few spots that accumulate higher especially on the southern side of each zone.

Rain will change to snow before quickly ending this afternoon with light to moderate accumulation, especially south of the Mass Pike.

A fast-moving low pressure area will cut south of New England bringing a swath of rain and snow to much of the area Tuesday. Although we are not going to see the intensity of precipitation that was expected early Monday, there will still be some snow after a period of rain this morning.

The heaviest snow so far has been in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Here are some early reports below. Notice the 2″ per hour rate in Connecticut. This is what I expected here in yesterday’s forecast, but the shift keeps that mostly south.

Some of the snowfall totals Tuesday morning. Dave Epstein

Winds will be gusty along the coastline especially over Cape Cod and the islands where there could be some scattered power outages from the heavy wet snow. Dave Epstein

Coastal flooding will be minor at the time of high tide this afternoon. This occurs around 1 to 2 p.m. depending on the exact beach. Flooding is expected to be minor, nothing atypical for a winter storm.

Minor coastal flooding is likely at the time of high tide today and again Wednesday. NOAA

Travel will be most impacted later this morning and early into the evening across Cape Cod and portions of Southeastern Massachusetts where the snow is heaviest and wet. If you need to travel most roads will be wet or slushy. For Greater Boston, the “worst” would be early this afternoon, but even then you can still get around.

Because this is a very fast moving system I expect it to be out of Boston perhaps even before sunset and clearing the rest of Southeastern Massachusetts by 7 p.m.

Skies will clear tonight as temperatures fall back to the twenties and any residual moisture can freeze. Tomorrow is a typically cold February day with readings within a few degrees of 32. We’ve only had five days in Boston where the temperature has stayed under freezing. This makes this winter one of the mildest on record in keeping with several of the past few winters that have just been void of extended cold.

There’s another little weak system coming in for Thursday night with some light snow or mixed precipitation. This does not look like anything significant with any accumulation on the lighter side, if at all. The weekend looks cold and dry with readings in the 30s. Arctic air remains locked up in Canada and for now I don’t see any definitive signs of it arriving here.



