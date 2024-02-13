Two teens arrested for allegedly robbing person on Newbury Street, police say

Boston police arrested two teenagers Tuesday after a group of at least six people allegedly robbed a victim on Newbury Street and broke into a nearby vehicle, officials said.

Antonio Packard-Wade, 19, of Dorchester, and a 17-year-old girl were charged with receiving stolen property, police said in a statement. The juvenile female was also charged with unarmed robbery, the statement said.

Each is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. The 17-year-old was not identified as she is being charged as a minor.