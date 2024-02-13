Two teens arrested for allegedly robbing person on Newbury Street, police say

Boston police arrested two teenagers Tuesday after a group of at least six people allegedly robbed a victim on Newbury Street and broke into a nearby vehicle, officials said.
Antonio Packard-Wade, 19, of Dorchester, and a 17-year-old girl were charged with receiving stolen property, police said in a statement. The juvenile female was also charged with unarmed robbery, the statement said.
Each is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. The 17-year-old was not identified as she is being charged as a minor.
Officers said they arrived in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Dartmouth Street around 3:00 p.m. in response to reports that a group of juveniles had robbed someone on Newbury Street. Upon arrival, officers received a description of the suspects. Witnesses said that members of the group had allegedly broken into a vehicle and were walking toward Boston Common, according to police.
Police stopped three individuals matching the description on Marlborough Street before they were told that three more individuals were hiding inside 66 Marlborough St., the statement said. Officers engaged in a “brief foot pursuit” with one individual who was later detained alongside two other suspects, police said.
The two suspects who allegedly robbed the victim were identified and all stolen items were recovered, according to police.
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.