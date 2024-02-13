Photos: Nor’easter shifts south, hits coastal Massachusetts

Waves crashed over the seawall near Lighthouse Road in Scituate.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffA woman dashed across the street during the winter storm in Revere.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffShannon Balfe takes in the scene at the seawall on Ocean Street during the fast-moving Nor’easter in Marshfield, MA.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffA pair of visitors protect themselves from the waves crashing over the seawall on Ocean Street during the fast-moving Nor’easter in Marshfield, MA.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffScott Daniels walked down Commercial Street as the winds picked up in Provincetown.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffSnow fell on a barn in East Bridgewater, MA.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffJean Proctor shoveled the snow in front of her driveway in Attleboro.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffSnow covered the Higgins Farm Windmill, framed by branches of rosa rugosa bushes, at Drummer Boy Park in Brewster.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffMorning walkers Marilyn Floyd, left, Doreen Briggs and Joanne O'Rourke walked in the snow storm in Bellingham, MA.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffA motorist struggled on Hilltop Rd in Cumberland, RI. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffKevin Cotter,of Norwell, took his morning break outdoors near his front yard during some rain and sleet.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffMBTA employees kept watch on the system on giant monitors, monitoring storm developments at their High Street Operations Center in Boston.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA runner made their way along a sidewalk as the street signs are reflected in a flooded road following a nor'easter in East Boston.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffFlood barriers kept the water away from a building on Long Wharf during a winter storm along Boston’s waterfront.Lane Turner/Globe Staff