Photos: Nor’easter shifts south, hits coastal Massachusetts

The winter storm, originally predicted to dump heavy snow in the Boston area, hit Rhode Island and Connecticut harder.

Updated February 13, 2024, 1 hour ago
A visitor is obscured by crashing waves at the seawall on Ocean Street during the fast-moving Nor’easter in Marshfield, MA.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Waves crashed over the seawall near Lighthouse Road in Scituate.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff


A woman dashed across the street during the winter storm in Revere.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff


Shannon Balfe takes in the scene at the seawall on Ocean Street during the fast-moving Nor’easter in Marshfield, MA.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff


A pair of visitors protect themselves from the waves crashing over the seawall on Ocean Street during the fast-moving Nor’easter in Marshfield, MA.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff


Scott Daniels walked down Commercial Street as the winds picked up in Provincetown.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff


Snow fell on a barn in East Bridgewater, MA.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff


Jean Proctor shoveled the snow in front of her driveway in Attleboro.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff


Snow covered the Higgins Farm Windmill, framed by branches of rosa rugosa bushes, at Drummer Boy Park in Brewster.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff


Morning walkers Marilyn Floyd, left, Doreen Briggs and Joanne O'Rourke walked in the snow storm in Bellingham, MA.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff


A motorist struggled on Hilltop Rd in Cumberland, RI. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff


Kevin Cotter,of Norwell, took his morning break outdoors near his front yard during some rain and sleet.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff


MBTA employees kept watch on the system on giant monitors, monitoring storm developments at their High Street Operations Center in Boston.Lane Turner/Globe Staff


A runner made their way along a sidewalk as the street signs are reflected in a flooded road following a nor'easter in East Boston.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff


Flood barriers kept the water away from a building on Long Wharf during a winter storm along Boston’s waterfront.Lane Turner/Globe Staff