Supreme Court gives prosecutors a week to respond in Trump immunity case

The proceedings against Trump in his criminal trial on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election will remain frozen in the meantime. Unless the justices move quickly, the trial could be pushed into the heart of the 2024 campaign, or even past the election.

In asking Smith to respond by Feb. 20 at 4 p.m., the justices did not set a particularly speedy schedule. The court often asks for quicker responses to emergency applications on what critics call its shadow docket. But nothing prevents Smith from filing sooner, and he probably will.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave Jack Smith, the special counsel prosecuting Donald Trump, a week to respond to the former president’s emergency application asking the justices to halt an appeals court’s ruling that rejected his claim that he is immune from criminal charges.

In asking the Supreme Court to intervene Monday, Trump’s lawyers urged the justices to move at a deliberate pace.

“President Trump’s claim that presidents have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for their official acts presents a novel, complex, and momentous question that warrants careful consideration on appeal,” Trump’s application said.

His lawyers added that the court should take account of the election campaign and what they said were Smith’s political motives in trying to move briskly.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously rejected Trump’s argument that he may not be prosecuted for actions he took while in office.

The trial had been set to start on March 4, but Judge Tanya Chutkan has removed it from her calendar.

NEW YORK TIMES

Tech companies plan to sign accord to combat AI-generated election trickery

NEW YORK — At least six major technology companies are planning to sign an agreement this week that would guide how they try to halt the use of artificial intelligence tools to disrupt democratic elections.

The agreement, set for signing at an upcoming event at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, comes as more than 50 countries are due to hold national elections this year.

Attempts at AI-generated election interference have already begun, such as when AI robocalls that mimicked President Biden’s voice tried to discourage people from voting in New Hampshire’s primary election last month.

“In a critical year for global elections, technology companies are working on an accord to combat the deceptive use of AI targeted at voters,” said a joint statement from several companies Tuesday. “Adobe, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok and others are working jointly toward progress on this shared objective and we hope to finalize and present details on Friday at the Munich Security Conference.”

The companies declined to share details of what’s in the agreement. Many have already said they’re putting safeguards on their own generative AI tools that can manipulate images and sound, while also working to identify and label AI-generated content so that social media users know if what they’re seeing is real.

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, wasn’t mentioned in the statement and didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Crypto PAC jumps into 2024, opposing Porter for Senate in Calif.

The biggest name and the biggest spender of crypto money in the 2022 election cycle is now awaiting his prison sentence for fraud and conspiracy. But new super political action committees have sprouted up as the successors to the collapsed Sam Bankman-Fried empire, and they are making their first big bet of the 2024 election cycle: trying to crush Representative Katie Porter, a Democrat running in next month’s California Senate primary.

The biggest new crypto-focused super PAC, Fairshake, began reserving television and digital advertising across California in a multimillion-dollar buy late Monday, and it could be a major player in the race’s final three weeks.

Fairshake revealed two weeks ago in federal filings that it and two affiliated super PACs had amassed a combined roughly $80 million in 2023, with most of the money coming from three major cryptocurrency players: Coinbase, Ripple Labs, and Andreessen Horowitz.

The California Senate race pits Porter against Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat, and Representative Barbara Lee, another Democrat, as well as Steve Garvey, a Republican and a former baseball player. The top two finishers in the March primary will advance to November, even if both are Democrats.

In a statement, Fairshake accused Porter of taking campaign cash from other industries and misleading the state about her record, saying, “Katie Porter says one thing and does another.”

The group is planning a blitz of anti-Porter advertising. The ad released on Tuesday begins, “Katie Porter plays us for fools,” and accuses her of accepting some donations from industry executives.

It is not exactly clear what about Porter has drawn the crypto industry’s ire, other than her record as a progressive who favored regulating the industry to better favor consumers and made the grilling of a financial chief executive a viral moment a few years ago.

“Californians aren’t fooled: Shadowy crypto billionaires don’t want a strong voice for consumers in the Senate,” Porter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after The New York Times reported on the advertising blitz. “They fear people who call out corporate greed, so they’re spending millions on dishonest dark-money ads against me.”

The crypto financiers behind Fairshake and its two affiliated groups, Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs, are fairly open about their agenda: to ensure a favorable set of regulations as the federal government considers how to regulate the crypto industry and to use political spending to get it.

On Capitol Hill, Porter has been a close ally of Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who was once her professor at Harvard Law School. Warren has been an outspoken critic of the lax regulations around cryptocurrency, and Porter once signed onto a letter with Warren to Texas regulators about crypto, according to the crypto news-tracking site Bitcoin.com.

NEW YORK TIMES

Snowstorm could shape election to replace Santos

The race has been dominated by an international migrant crisis and attracted $15 million in outside spending. But the special House election to replace George Santos in New York on Tuesday may come down to the most local of problems: an ill-timed Election Day snowstorm.

Forecasters were calling for a half foot or more of wet snow to blanket parts of the Queens and Long Island district, with much of it falling during prime voting hours. Local leaders warned drivers to stay off the roads.

The wintry mess left polling places eerily quiet Tuesday morning, and both parties racing to rewrite last-minute campaign plans. With the result expected to be exceedingly close, the most useful tools were suddenly old-fashioned shovels and snowplows — which wary Democrats feared would be used by Nassau County Republicans to their voters’ advantage.

“For partisans on both sides who believe in divine intervention, the weather will decide whether God is a Democrat or Republican,” Steve Israel, a former Democratic member of Congress from the district, quipped before the flakes started falling.

“And whether he votes in special elections,” he added.

Democrats have pinned tremendous hope on the district, an affluent and mostly suburban area that voted for President Biden by 8 points in 2020 before flipping to Santos and the Republicans two years later.

The party has outspent Republicans more than 2 to 1 and nominated a three-decade political veteran, Tom Suozzi. A former member of Congress who held the seat himself, Suozzi promised to return normalcy to the district after the expulsion of Santos, a serial liar facing 23 federal criminal counts.

But Suozzi’s campaign has faced stiff headwinds from suburban voters who have soured on Biden and particularly his handling of the migrant crisis at the border and in New York City.

His opponent, Mazi Pilip, was scheduled to shake hands with voters outside an elementary school in Massapequa. School was canceled but the polling site was still open.

Pilip, a Republican county legislator, has run a relatively low-key campaign, attacking Suozzi as a proponent of open borders while defending herself against attacks from Democrats who say she would be a threat to abortion rights.

NEW YORK TIMES