In walked the maestro

In 1973 I had just moved to Brookline and started a job at a fabric store in Coolidge Corner. I was in my mid-20s and knew almost nothing about classical music. One Saturday at work, in walked a man with his young daughter. I had never seen him before, nor did I know diddly-squat about the Boston Symphony Orchestra. But I knew instantly that this gentleman was somebody. Not that he had a swagger or air of self-importance — not at all. But he exuded charisma and an aura beyond us everyday humans.
I didn’t wait on him, but after he had left the store, my colleague came over to me quite excited: “Do you know who that was?” he asked. That is when I learned the name of the maestro Seiji Ozawa. I have never forgotten that first impression he made on me. (He died Feb. 6, at 88, in Tokyo.)
Advertisement
With appreciation and sincere condolences to his family.
Charlotte Andry Gibbs
Pepperell