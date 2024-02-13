Special counsel’s report: bombshell, cheap shot, or open secret?

In bringing no charges against Biden, Hur still disrupts the campaign

Special counsel Robert Hur gave President Biden a small slap for what he suggested was mishandling of sensitive documents, but what was a thousand times worse was his report’s insinuation that a jury would be likely to sympathize with the old man for he knew not exactly what he did. Or the date his son Beau died.

This is Biden’s Achilles’ heel. Forget that former president and Republican front-runner Donald Trump is only a few years Biden’s junior and is himself showing wear and tear. Disregard that the level of Biden’s mishandling of documents was like jaywalking in comparison with the 40 felony counts Trump faces over his retention of a mountain of classified material in his bathroom and other areas and his three-card monte routine with those demanding the documents’ return. No, none of that is important.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

The only matter of consequence is that, according to the special counsel, Biden is a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” It was the equivalent of James Comey attaching guilt by innuendo to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Advertisement

That phrase is likely to play on an endless loop on Fox News from now until the die is cast on Nov. 5.

When is a win a loss? I give you Exhibit A.

Robert S. Nussbaum

Great Barrington





Biden’s age is being weaponized against him. But just look at Trump.

Re “Age-old questions take over campaign” (Page A1, Feb. 10): My brother-in-law died of COVID-19 before a vaccine was available, like so many others in this country.

After three weeks on a ventilator, he suffered a series of strokes that left him in a vegetative state. On April 24, 2020, after family members said their final, heartbreaking, and tearful goodbyes, my brother-in-law was taken off life support and died shortly thereafter.

Advertisement

Regarding COVID, here’s what then-president Donald Trump stated at a White House press briefing on April 23, 2020: “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”

Joe Biden’s age, gaffes, and memory loss are being weaponized against his bid for reelection.

But I’m willing to bet the farm that President Biden would never propose injecting disinfectant to battle a disease.

Mike Rice

Wellfleet





Report raises a question that anxious Democrats have seen coming

A special prosecutor appointed by the administration’s attorney general has raised a question that has seemed obvious to even the most partisan Democrat: that President Biden is failing and is not up to the job.

Will members of the Democratic Party (of which I am one) continue to support a candidate who shows so many signs of his advanced age? Biden has been shielded from holding regular press conferences and makes frequent verbal stumbles. Even his gait seems to betray the impact that age and the job of president have had on him. Through all of this, he and many of his supporters vehemently deny the obvious. How is this any different from former president Donald Trump’s absurd characterization of his own physical fitness?

Special counsel Robert Hur has done Democratic voters a favor. We need to stop viewing Biden through the lens of being better than Trump and instead start asking ourselves whether he is up to the job for another four years.

Advertisement

John J. Clifford

Marshfield





Media deliver a blow to the president by making too much of this

Some pundits are saying that the special counsel did a hatchet job on President Biden, but it’s the press itself that’s striking a damaging blow by downplaying what Robert Hur said in his report. His statement was a rationale for not prosecuting because the jury would see an elderly man.

Yes, Biden’s speech, his walk, and his face are usually seen as old. At the same time, he may be the most experienced and accomplished president we have had since Franklin Roosevelt, and I’m confident that his accomplishments will continue.

I suspect that Hur, a Republican, was well aware of what he was doing and might even have anticipated how the media would twist it. They complied.

Carol Agate

Cambridge