Latest nor’easter revives concerns of sea’s unceasing march on Nantucket

This latest storm, which brought wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and 9 inches of snow, was yet another reminder of what it takes to live on an island 30 miles from the mainland. With climate change, the Northeast is seeing more intense and frequent storms, which bring flooding and risks to buildings and infrastructure. Sea level rise is also a major threat to coastal communities.

The street can and has flooded multiple times a year in recent years.

NANTUCKET — As the wind howled and snow sleeted down during Tuesday’s winter storm, Easy Street, which runs alongside the harbor, became flooded with cold, icy seawater. Police barricaded the roadways leading up to the harbor, but it was too late for some parked cars that became partially submerged in the icy slush.

Every time a storm hits Nantucket, it chips away at the island’s edges. Over time, that has brought major damage — a house that’s fallen into the sea, a parking lot torn apart, or a business flooded.

In January, a portion of Sheep Pond Road fell into the ocean and an entire sewer bed was breached by ocean water in a bad storm.

At Sconset Beach on Nantucket, onlookers watch the erosion. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Coastal erosion on the island’s south side has wiped away close to 200 feet of beach in the past two years, according to David Gray, the director of the Nantucket Sewer Department.

But people on Nantucket are learning to adapt to the changing climate and conditions. There’s little choice. Winters in the northeastern United States could see a doubling of the number of extremely rainy and snowy storms by the end of the century, according to a study published last June in the journal Climatic Change.

“It’s a living-with-water approach,” said Jesse A. Bell, executive director of Nantucket’s Land Bank, a conservation program that owns and maintains the park along Easy Street, which can take in excess water during times of flooding.

“Some people refer to it as our waterpark,” said Rachael Freeman, director of environmental and agricultural resources for the Nantucket Land Bank. “Yeah, it is a water-filled open space. It is a waterpark.”

“The goal for us in building that park wasn’t necessarily to keep the water out,” said Freeman. “It really is that living with water concept. We know this is happening. We acknowledge it.”

As sea levels rise and erosion along the island’s coast continue, dealing with the outfall will require a change in thinking, said Freeman. The park along Easy Street, a popular summertime destination to stop, eat lunch, and admire the harbor, will remain there, but sometimes it will just be underwater.

“Some things are not permanent,” said Bell, referring to the park, as well as a nearby parking lot, which both may someday be permanently submerged. “You have to think of these things in phases. For something to last 30 years, that’s a significant amount of time in a person’s life.”

Tough going for pedestrians and birds on Main Street at the height of Tuesday's storm. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Kim LaRue, who has lived on the island for nearly six decades, has watched erosion slowly tear away Nantucket’s beaches and roadways. Her mother, who is 86, said the road leading to Cisco Beach used to extend out another mile. Now it’s cut off and falling onto the beach.

LaRue said the last major storm in January probably took 10 feet from the beach. But she waved off this latest one.

“It’s going to turn to slush,” said LaRue as her hair whipped in the wind on Tuesday afternoon. “I never worry about it.”

But LaRue might have spoken too soon. The Cape and Islands bore the brunt of the storm, as much of the rest of the state was largely spared.

As of Tuesday afternoon, road conditions on Nantucket remained sloppy and crews from Eversource worked to fix fallen power lines. Thousands of people were without power on Nantucket, as well as the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard.

By early Tuesday afternoon, the Steamship Authority and the Hy-Line had canceled all ferries to and from Nantucket to the Cape for the day — shutting off the only point of access to the mainland.

Only a few businesses remained open along Straight Wharf Avenue, including Jewel In The Sea. Despite the barren streets, the store manager, Susan Schrader, said business was brisk in the morning with Nantucket hospital workers and contractors preparing for Valentine’s Day.

Easy Street is flooded during the afternoon high tide on Tuesday in Nantucket. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Restaurants were also open for hungry construction workers at lunch time heading to Island Coffee Roasters and Stubbys on Broad Street.

“It’s usually just gray all the time,” said Emma Kopp, who opened the Island Coffee Roasters with her father six months ago. “This is exciting.”

Next door at Stubbys, there was also a steady stream of customers. Gita Mali says the restaurant always stays open, no matter the weather. People across the island travel there because they trust their doors will be unlocked.

The trick, she said, is that the cook lives upstairs.