2024 Super Bowl was the most-watched program ever in the United States

Nielsen updated its numbers Tuesday after releasing an early figure of 123.4 million on Monday night.

According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime victory over San Francisco Sunday night averaged 123.7 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. That shattered last year’s mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City’s last-play victory over Philadelphia and is a 7 percent increase.

The longest Super Bowl game also will go down as the most-watched program in US television history.

The game was televised by CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision and streamed on Paramount+ as well as the NFL’s digital platforms.

Nielsen also said a record 202.4 million watched at least part of the game across all networks, a 10 percent jump over last year’s figure of 183.6 million.

The CBS broadcast averaged 120.3 million. The network’s previous mark for its most-watched Super Bowl was 112.34 million for the 2016 game between the Broncos and Panthers.

Some of the increase can be attributed to a change in the way viewers are counted. Nielsen began including out-of-home viewers in its ratings in 2020, but only from 65 percent of the country. That measurement is expected to expand to include all 50 states later this year.

Sunday’s game was only the second of the 58 Super Bowls to go to overtime. The previous one was in 2017, when the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit and beat Atlanta, 34-28.

This Super Bowl had the added attraction of Taylor Swift in attendance. The pop superstar is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a romance that has brought new fans to the NFL.

It was the second straight year the Super Bowl averaged more than 100 million viewers after a period where four of the five games before 2023 had fallen short of that number because of cord-cutting. That included 95.2 million for the 2021 Super Bowl between Tampa Bay and Kansas City, which was the game’s lowest TV-only average since 2007.

Univision averaged 2.3 million viewers, the highest Super Bowl viewership on record for a Spanish-language network. The Super Bowl has been televised in Spanish in the United States since 2014.

Nielsen also said Tuesday that Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance averaged 129.3 million viewers — the most-watched Super Bowl halftime on record and a 7 percent increase from Rihanna’s last year (121 million).

Nickelodeon’s kids-centric broadcast, the first alternate feed of a Super Bowl, averaged 1.2 million.

The NFL playoffs averaged 38.5 million viewers the first three weekends, a 9 percent increase over last year.

That followed a regular season that averaged 17.9 million, tied for the second highest since averages were first tracked in 1995.