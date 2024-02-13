Greg Novarro, the first football All-American at Bentley, dies at age 53

Bentley University’s first football All-American, Greg Novarro, died last week at age 53 because of injuries suffered in a fall at his home in Highland Village, Texas.

Novarro, a standout running back and 1999 Bentley Hall of Fame inductee, was named to the Division 3 All-America second team as a senior in 1992. A two-time Bentley Offensive MVP, Novarro was ECFC Player of the Year in 1992 when he led all of Division 3 with a school-record 150 points.

After transferring from Boston University, Novarro graduated in 1993 as Bentley’s all-time leader in rushing yards (2,628), touchdowns (42), and points (252). He still owns single-season records for touchdowns (25) and rushing yards (1,384) and single-game records for rushing attempts (39), rushing yards (317), and all-purpose yards (353).