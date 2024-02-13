Bill O’Brien fills out his Boston College coaching staff by hiring from Patriots, Florida, and United Football League

Lawing has worked with O’Brien since he was at Penn State, teaming up in Houston, Alabama, and New England. The Texans’ tight ends coach from 2019-20, Lawing followed O’Brien to Alabama, then to the Patriots last winter and served as tight ends coach this past season.

O’Brien, who was hired to coach the Eagles on Friday , is working toward deals to name Patriots tight ends coach Will Lawing as his offensive coordinator and Tim Lewis as his defensive coordinator, according to ESPN .

New Boston College football boss Bill O’Brien is working swiftly to fill out his coaching staff.

Lewis, a 1983 first-round pick out of Pitt who played three years as a cornerback in the NFL with the Packers, has NFL experience as defensive coordinator for the Steelers (2000-03) and Giants (2004-06). He served as defensive backs coach for the Seahawks (2009) and 49ers (2015), as well as at SMU and Pitt.

Most recently, Lewis served as co-defensive coordinator of the Arlington Renegades in the United Football League alongside former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops. Lewis went 5-3 as the head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s Birmingham Iron in 2019.

O’Brien also plans to promote BC assistant Jonathan DiBiaso to quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN.

DiBiaso is the son of legendary Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso, who has won 15 state championships, including 12 at Everett. The younger DiBiaso had stops at CM, Pitt, and Vanderbilt before joining BC as an analyst and assistant QB coach last year.

O’Brien is set to hire another of his longtime assistants, strength coach Craig Fitzgerald, according to On3 Sports. Fitzgerald has resigned from Florida, two months after accepting their director of performance position.

ESPN also reported O’Brien plans to keep at least three holdovers: offensive line coach Matt Appelbaum, wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt, and running backs coach Savon Huggins.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.