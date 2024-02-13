Bill O’Brien fills out his Boston College coaching staff by hiring from Patriots, Florida, and United Football League

New Boston College football boss Bill O’Brien is working swiftly to fill out his coaching staff.
O’Brien, who was hired to coach the Eagles on Friday, is working toward deals to name Patriots tight ends coach Will Lawing as his offensive coordinator and Tim Lewis as his defensive coordinator, according to ESPN.
Lawing has worked with O’Brien since he was at Penn State, teaming up in Houston, Alabama, and New England. The Texans’ tight ends coach from 2019-20, Lawing followed O’Brien to Alabama, then to the Patriots last winter and served as tight ends coach this past season.
Advertisement
Sources: Boston College is working to hire New England Patriots tight end coach Will Lawing as the offensive coordinator. He’s a veteran coach who has worked with Bill O’Brien in New England, Alabama and Houston, where he was TE coach in 2019 and 2020.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2024
Lewis, a 1983 first-round pick out of Pitt who played three years as a cornerback in the NFL with the Packers, has NFL experience as defensive coordinator for the Steelers (2000-03) and Giants (2004-06). He served as defensive backs coach for the Seahawks (2009) and 49ers (2015), as well as at SMU and Pitt.
Sources: Boston College is working toward hiring Tim Lewis as the school's new defensive coordinator. He's a longtime NFL assistant coach who has worked for six different franchises, including defensive coordinator for the Steelers (2000-03) and Giants (2004-06).— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2024
Most recently, Lewis served as co-defensive coordinator of the Arlington Renegades in the United Football League alongside former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops. Lewis went 5-3 as the head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s Birmingham Iron in 2019.
O’Brien also plans to promote BC assistant Jonathan DiBiaso to quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN.
Sources: Boston College is expected to promote Jonathan DiBiaso to quarterbacks coach. He was an analyst and assistant QB coach at BC last year. He’s worked at Pitt, Vanderbilt and a prior stint at BC as a GA (2018-20).— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2024
DiBiaso is the son of legendary Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso, who has won 15 state championships, including 12 at Everett. The younger DiBiaso had stops at CM, Pitt, and Vanderbilt before joining BC as an analyst and assistant QB coach last year.
O’Brien is set to hire another of his longtime assistants, strength coach Craig Fitzgerald, according to On3 Sports. Fitzgerald has resigned from Florida, two months after accepting their director of performance position.
BREAKING: Craig Fitzgerald is joining Bill O'Brien's staff at Boston College.— Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) February 11, 2024
STORY: https://t.co/t2SzVlu9bu pic.twitter.com/FOWlyHjj2I
ESPN also reported O’Brien plans to keep at least three holdovers: offensive line coach Matt Appelbaum, wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt, and running backs coach Savon Huggins.
Advertisement
Sources: Boston College is working toward retaining a trio of key assistants on offense – offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt and running backs coach Savon Huggins. They are all expected to be part of Bill O’Brien’s first BC staff.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2024
Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.