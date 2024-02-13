Watch: Bruins commemorate Brad Marchand’s 1,000th game with video tribute

Midway through the first period of Tuesday’s home game against the Lightning, the Bruins gathered near their bench and craned their necks up to the TD Garden jumbotron.
For the next minute, highlights of captain Brad Marchand’s illustrious career, all 1,000 games of it, played.
Brad Marchand gets a video tribute and standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd in recognition of his 1,000th career game. pic.twitter.com/mquhzm2gaK— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 14, 2024
As it played, the nearly 20,000 fans in attendance rose to their feet. Marchand acknowledged the show of support with a wave.
A salute to 63 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vkiw6kxNgV— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 14, 2024
Before the game, Marchand grew emotional as he received a rousing ovation during player introductions, moments before he officially became the eighth Bruin to reach 1,000 games.
All the emotions for game 1,000 🥹 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FODV9kLK8e— NESN (@NESN) February 14, 2024
In the second period, longtime teammate and recent retiree Patrice Bergeron joined Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley in the NESN booth, where he was asked for his first impression of Marchand after he was selected in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft.
“What I saw was a very determined kid that wanted to make an impression any way he could,” Bergeron recalled. “I remember seeing him at [Development] Camp the first time, and then obviously at training camp. I just saw a kid that was determined, that was eager to learn and wanted to stick around and make a name for himself any way he could.”
Bergeron went on to say Marchand has since “become one of the best left wingers in the game. I’m so proud of him.”
"What I saw was a very determined kid that wanted to make an impression any way he could"— NESN (@NESN) February 14, 2024
Patrice Bergeron on his first impressions of Brad Marchand@AndyBrickley | @RealJackEdwards | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/6DymkxoW1E
CONGRATULATIONS MARCHY‼️👏 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/al8DbLPijz— NESN (@NESN) February 14, 2024
