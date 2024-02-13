Watch: Bruins commemorate Brad Marchand’s 1,000th game with video tribute

For the next minute, highlights of captain Brad Marchand’s illustrious career, all 1,000 games of it , played.

Midway through the first period of Tuesday’s home game against the Lightning, the Bruins gathered near their bench and craned their necks up to the TD Garden jumbotron.

As it played, the nearly 20,000 fans in attendance rose to their feet. Marchand acknowledged the show of support with a wave.

Before the game, Marchand grew emotional as he received a rousing ovation during player introductions, moments before he officially became the eighth Bruin to reach 1,000 games.

In the second period, longtime teammate and recent retiree Patrice Bergeron joined Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley in the NESN booth, where he was asked for his first impression of Marchand after he was selected in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Advertisement

“What I saw was a very determined kid that wanted to make an impression any way he could,” Bergeron recalled. “I remember seeing him at [Development] Camp the first time, and then obviously at training camp. I just saw a kid that was determined, that was eager to learn and wanted to stick around and make a name for himself any way he could.”

Bergeron went on to say Marchand has since “become one of the best left wingers in the game. I’m so proud of him.”









Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.