Brad Marchand plays his 1,000th game for Bruins, but Lightning spoil things by winning in shootout

The Bruins, who fell to 32-11-10, continue their seven-game homestand Thursday when the Kraken come to town.

Boston erased a 2-0 deficit with goals from Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk to earn a point, but Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle, and David Pastrnak were denied in the shootout by Andrei Vasilevskiy, who secured the 3-2 win for Tampa.

Brayden Point’s shootout goal was the difference as the Lightning handed the Bruins their second straight loss — and third in four games — Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins dominated the territorial battle and outshot the Lightning, 11-6, but were looking up at a 1-0 deficit after the first period — the fourth straight in which they were blanked, coming off Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Washington.

Erik Cernak scored his first goal of the season on Tampa Bay’s first shot of the night. Collecting a feed from Brandon Hagel, Cernak zipped one on Linus Ullmark, who took the steam out of it, but it slowly trickled over the line, despite the efforts of Charlie McAvoy to swat it out of harm’s way.

Tampa Bay had a golden chance to add to the lead, but Ullmark squashed Nikita Kucherov’s breakaway moments later.

The Bruins mounted several waves of pressure, but Andrei Vasilevskiy, still one of the top goalies on Earth, withstood them all.

First there was a three-shot sequence capped by Hampus’s Lindholm’s ripper that ricocheted off Vasilevskiy’s mask.

Charlie Coyle got a gift interception from Hagel but his wrister from the mid slot hit Vasilevskiy in the belly.

The Bruins best chances came with Hayden Haydn Fleury in the box for slashing Jake DeBrusk. The Bruins landed five shots during the man advantage, the best chance coming on a Brad Marchand one-timer that was padded into the netting.

The Bruins opened the second down a man with Danton Heinen in the box for a high stick on Kucherov.

The penalty killers held the potent Tampa power play at bay until Kucherov’s cannon evaded a diving Coyle and Ullmark’s glove to make it 2-0.

The Bruins cut the deficit to one when McAvoy gunned one from the blue line for his eighth of the season.

Curling by the left dot, Marchand dished to McAvoy, whose shot eluded bodies in front, the final one being Vasilevskiy’s.

Boston continued to get good looks and chances, including a David Pastrnak wrister (off a nifty touch pass from Lindholm) that rattled off Vasilevskiy’s pads.

The home team tied it up during a delayed penalty when Marchand fired a dot off Vasilevskiy and James van Riemsdyk slammed a backhand rebound through the goalie’s pads.

The joy was short-lived, however, as Pastrnak left the ice in pain with just under two minutes left in the second following a collision with Victor Hedman along the boards.

