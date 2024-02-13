Bruins’ Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie got as much out of street hockey clinic as the kids they were teaching

“I just woke up from a nap and that was really the energy I needed,” said Frederic. “So, that was good.”

As Frederic and fellow Bruins forward Morgan Geekie stepped into the gym at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in Dorchester Monday afternoon they were met by applause and screams from kids eager for a hockey lesson.

Frederic and Geekie were on hand to give a street hockey clinic to kids ages 6-12. The players taught the basics of stickhandling, passing, and shooting to the eager pupils.

For Geekie, who has only been in town since July, it was a win-win, giving back to the community while continuing to get to know his way around the city.

“Being the new guy here, it’s good to get out and see what this team does for the community and see how big of a part [the Bruins] play,” he said. “So, this is lots of fun.”

The connection is important, said Frederic.

“They probably don’t know how many goals we have or how many assists we have, so you go out and have fun with them and that’s the beauty of it all,” he said.

Both players remember when they attended similar events during their formative years.

“We’re fortunate to be in the spot and this is kind of what, when I was growing up, I’d see people do this and the chance to give back,” said Frederic. “It feels good for us, too. So, selfishly we get that as well. So, it’s for both of us and we’re just going to have some fun.”

Geekie, who grew up in Strathclair, Manitoba, remembers when he interacted with members of the club he rooted for.

“Yeah, my big one, when I was a kid, we used to have the junior team, the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Western League. They would come to our school and read a book to us in class and that was the main one,” he said. “When I was there, they had Brayden Schenn, he’s in St. Louis, and Ryan Pulock, who’s on the [Islanders], and a couple other guys. So, it’s those kinds of guys that at the time they probably don’t think much of it, but it’s something that I still remember to this day. So, it all comes full circle and hopefully we can make some kids have a little bit of fun for a little bit.”

Marchand’s milestone

Brad Marchand suited up for his 1,000th game Tuesday night against the Lightning, becoming the eighth player to hit the milestone for the Black and Gold.

He joins Ray Bourque (1,518), Johnny Bucyk (1,436), Patrice Bergeron (1,294), Don Sweeney (1,052), David Krejci (1,032), Wayne Cashman (1,027), and Zdeno Chara (1,023) in this exclusive Boston fraternity.

Now in his 15th season, the Bruins captain ranks fifth in franchise history in goals (397) and points (910), eighth in assists (513), and tied for third in game-winning goals (77). He’s second in playoff goals (53) and tied for second in points (128).

Entering Tuesday, Marchand was first among active players in plus-minus (plus-298).

Marchand, affectionately known in some circles as “Nose Face Killer,” is among the top chirpers in the NHL. An art not lost on his teammates.

“I love when he gives it to people about their nose,” said Geekie. “He knows he’s got a big nose, so I don’t know specifically who any of them would’ve been directed toward, but those ones are probably my favorite. He’s a great punching bag, but obviously he can give it out pretty well.”

Advertisement

Marchand’s ability to back and forth has especially impressed his coach.

“One hundred percent,” said Jim Montgomery. “He’s a guy that if I’m ever going to go toe-to-toe with, I’d better be on top of my game. He’s not unarmed in a battle of wits.”

Lineup changes

Winger Oskar Steen rejoined the lineup, skating on the fourth line with Danton Heinen and Anthony Richard. Jakub Lauko was a healthy scratch ... Kevin Shattenkirk, who missed Monday’s practice with an illness, was back on the blue line. Parker Wotherspoon took a seat ... Because the alleged Nor’easter wiped out the morning skate, Lauko and Wotherspoon participated in the pregame skate ... Tuesday was the 41st anniversary of Pete Peeters extending his unbeaten streak to 31 games (26-0-5). It is the second-longest run in NHL history behind the 32-gamer by fellow Bruins goalie Gerry Cheevers. Peeters also owns the third-longest stretch when he went 27 games without losing for the Flyers in the 1979-80 season ... Sign of the night: “Red lines are red, blue lines are blue, Swayman’s my hero, and Ullmark is too!”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.