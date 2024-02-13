Celtics at Nets: Hot shooting Boston seeks fifth straight win

A win would give Joe Mazzulla’s crew a five-game run for the fifth time this season. They’re coming off a physical, testing 110-106 win over Miami, as the Heat rallied to make it interesting in the final minutes.

The Celtics invade the borough of Brooklyn Tuesday to take on the Nets, with the visitors looking to extend their winning streak to five games.

Boston likes traveling to Brooklyn, as the Celtics have won seven straight at Barclays Center. They’re also 12-1 in their past 13 games against the Nets. Tatum scored 32 in Boston’s 124-114 win there on Nov. 4.

Advertisement

Cam Thomas, who led the Nets with 25 points in Saturday’s 123-103 win over the Spurs on Saturday, has pushed his season average to 21.4 points per game, just behind Mikal Bridges’ team-best 21.8.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Here’s the breakdown for this Atlantic Division clash.

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -9. O/U: 230.5.

CELTICS

Season record: 41-12. vs. spread: 24-27, 2 pushes. Over/under: 26-27

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6

NETS

Season record: 21-31. vs. spread: 24-26, 2 pushes. Over/under: 24-28

Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 3-7

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 120.4, Brooklyn 113.9

Points allowed per game: Boston 111.0, Brooklyn 115.2

Field goal percentage: Boston .479, Brooklyn .461

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .449, Brooklyn .468

3-point percentage: Boston .378, Brooklyn .368

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .349, Brooklyn .380

Stat of the day: The Celtics shot 50.6 percent from the floor and hit 16 3-pointers against the Heat, improving to 22-1 when shooting at least 50 percent and 30-4 when making at least 16 3s.

Notes: The Nets snapped a three-game losing streak with Saturday’s win over San Antonio … The Nets are 6-11 in a 17-game stretch in which they have played 12 home games. They play 14 of their next 20 on the road after Tuesday … Dennis Schroder recorded 15 points and 12 assists in his first game since being acquired from Toronto … Cameron Johnson (adductor) has been ruled out … Brooklyn shoots 46.1 percent from the floor, second worst in the Eastern Conference, but matched a season best by shooting 56.3 percent vs. the Spurs … Nic Claxton ranks sixth in the NBA in blocks per game (2.3).