Cornerback was a weak point on an otherwise strong Patriots defense

But Jonathan Jones battled health issues all year, Marcus Jones suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in October, and Jack Jones’s wild ride included a gun charge following an incident at Logan Airport, a hamstring injury, and a suspension. ( He was eventually waived. )

As late as last June, it might have been considered a position of strength, with Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, and Jack Jones all lined up for another season, while first-round pick Christian Gonzalez and veteran Myles Bryant poised to offer depth.

No defensive position was more combustible for the 2023 Patriots than cornerback.

Gonzalez looked very impressive out of the gate, but also ended up on the shelf with an October shoulder injury.

The Patriots dealt for J.C. Jackson in October in hopes of being able to stem the tide, but he quickly crashed and burned after a handful of games, with his season ending on the reserve/non-football illness list.

That left Bryant and a collection of newcomers manning the cornerback spot, trying as best they could to contain some of the best passers in the league. While there was a lot to like about the New England defense as a whole in 2023, the cornerbacks were the most unstable and unpredictable position of the bunch. They were occasionally bailed out by a standout group of safeties, but you simply didn’t know what you were getting from them week after week.

Looking toward 2024, a healthy Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones would certainly form a nice foundation, with Marcus Jones slipping back into the slot/nickel role and Bryant and others serving in supporting roles. Bryant is a free agent but has expressed an interest in returning. Jackson, who is under contract for another three years, also could be part of the mix.

On paper, that’s a group that should be able to keep you competitive, especially with what could potentially be a very good front seven.

However, as we saw in 2023, the best-laid plans can all come unraveled in a blink. We’ll see what the fates have in store for the New England cornerbacks this time around.

Currently on the roster: Shaun Wade (21 solo tackles), Marco Wilson, Alex Austin, Myles Bryant (65 solo tackles, one interception, seven passes defensed), Jonathan Jones (40 solo tackles, seven passes defensed), Marcus Jones (four solo tackles in two games), Christian Gonzalez (14 solo tackles, one interception, three passes defensed), J.C. Jackson (22 solo tackles, six passes defensed), Azizi Hearn (practice squad).

Notable free agents (pending franchise tag assignments)

After a very good season that was capped by a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs, L’Jarius Sneed leads an intriguing field. Two ex-Patriots could end up on the market in Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II. And Keisean Nixon has some value as a returner. But there are no serious marquee free agent possibilities at cornerback.

Tier One: Jaylon Johnson (four interceptions, 10 passes defensed, 31 solo tackles), L’Jarius Sneed (two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, 60 solo tackles), Kendall Fuller (two interceptions, nine passes defensed, 55 solo tackles).

Tier Two: Chidobe Awuzie (six passes defensed, 43 solo tackles), Stephon Gilmore (two interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 54 solo tackles), Steven Nelson (four interceptions, 12 passes defensed, 48 solo tackles), Kenny Moore II (three interceptions, six passes defensed, 68 solo tackles).

Tier Three: Adoree Jackson (eight passes defensed, 49 solo tackles), Keisean Nixon (one interception, six passes defensed, 59 solo tackles), Sean Murphy-Bunting (two interceptions, eight passes defensed, 42 solo tackles).

Draft possibilities

From this viewpoint, the Patriots wouldn’t be interested in a cornerback on Day 1, but could end up augmenting their depth with a late Day 2 choice or multiple picks on Day 3. A local guy worth keeping an eye on is Mike Sainristil, who played at Everett High before landing with Michigan.

Day One: Terrion Arnold (Alabama), Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), Cooper DeJean (Iowa).

Day Two: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri), Kamari Lassiter (Georgia), Kalen King (Penn State).

Day Three: Mike Sainristil (Michigan).

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.