EMass girls’ hockey: The catalyst in two wins for Belmont/Watertown, Molly Driscoll headlines Players of the Week

By Julia Yohe Globe Correspondent,Updated February 13, 2024, 1 hour ago
As a senior captain, Molly Driscoll has helped propel Belmont/Watertown to an 11-1-3 record.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Annabelle Curran, King Philip — The eighth grader had an explosive week, tallying four goals in victories over Stoughton (8-1) and Franklin (4-1) to help extend King Philip’s win streak to four.

Molly Driscoll, Belmont/Watertown — After scoring the lone goal in a triumph over Middlesex League foe Reading Wednesday, the senior captain from Watertown capped her week with two more in a 3-1 win against league rival Arlington.

Antonia DiZoglio, Malden Catholic — The senior captain scored the tying goal en route to a 2-1 win over second-ranked Duxbury, then scored once in a 3-3 tie vs. Bishop Feehan.

Caroline Doherty, Hingham — A three-goal week from the junior captain pushed her over the 100-goal milestone and extended Hingham’s win streak to four with wins over Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake and Quincy/North Quincy.

Lily Hayes, Pope Francis — The senior captain recorded the winning goal, and set up the other, in a 2-1 victory over second-ranked Duxbury Saturday, and then added two tallies against Nauset in a 4-1 win the next day.

Molly Murphy, Milton — The junior forward found the back of the net with 34 seconds left in overtime to give the Wildcats a 3-2 win over Bay State Herget rival Walpole.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her @juliacyohe.

