EMass girls’ hockey: The catalyst in two wins for Belmont/Watertown, Molly Driscoll headlines Players of the Week

Annabelle Curran, King Philip — The eighth grader had an explosive week, tallying four goals in victories over Stoughton (8-1) and Franklin (4-1) to help extend King Philip’s win streak to four.

Molly Driscoll, Belmont/Watertown — After scoring the lone goal in a triumph over Middlesex League foe Reading Wednesday, the senior captain from Watertown capped her week with two more in a 3-1 win against league rival Arlington.

Antonia DiZoglio, Malden Catholic — The senior captain scored the tying goal en route to a 2-1 win over second-ranked Duxbury, then scored once in a 3-3 tie vs. Bishop Feehan.