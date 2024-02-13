EMass girls’ hockey: St. Mary’s surges to top spot in Globe Top 20

After back-to-back defeats, Duxbury drops out of the top spot in the Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll for the first time since early January.

St. Mary’s seizes the No. 1 spot after a 5-0 shutout against Stoneham/Wilmington. Duxbury’s strength of schedule keeps the Dragons at No. 2, and after falling to Malden Catholic and Pope Francis, their slate doesn’t get any easier this week: the Dragons face two Top 20 neighbors in No. 3 Notre Dame-Hingham and No. 14 Canton, along with bubble team Archbishop Williams.

Falmouth drops down to No. 4 after a loss to Canton, while No. 5 Burlington stays steady. No. 6 Malden Catholic exchanges spots with No. 7 Lincoln-Sudbury this week as the Lancers are undefeated in their last four. Moving up in the poll this week are No. 10 Belmont and No. 18 Bishop Feehan.