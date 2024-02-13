EMass girls’ hockey: St. Mary’s surges to top spot in Globe Top 20

After back-to-back defeats, Duxbury drops out of the top spot in the Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll for the first time since early January.
St. Mary’s seizes the No. 1 spot after a 5-0 shutout against Stoneham/Wilmington. Duxbury’s strength of schedule keeps the Dragons at No. 2, and after falling to Malden Catholic and Pope Francis, their slate doesn’t get any easier this week: the Dragons face two Top 20 neighbors in No. 3 Notre Dame-Hingham and No. 14 Canton, along with bubble team Archbishop Williams.
Falmouth drops down to No. 4 after a loss to Canton, while No. 5 Burlington stays steady. No. 6 Malden Catholic exchanges spots with No. 7 Lincoln-Sudbury this week as the Lancers are undefeated in their last four. Moving up in the poll this week are No. 10 Belmont and No. 18 Bishop Feehan.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Feb. 13, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|St. Mary’s
|16-1-1
|2
|2.
|Duxbury
|15-3-0
|1
|3.
|Notre Dame (Hingham)
|10-3-2
|4
|4.
|Falmouth
|16-2-1
|3
|5.
|Burlington
|14-1-2
|5
|6.
|Malden Catholic
|10-3-3
|7
|7.
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|16-2-1
|6
|8.
|Nauset
|14-2-1
|9
|9.
|Peabody
|13-3-0
|8
|10.
|Belmont
|11-1-3
|14
|11.
|Milton
|15-3-0
|10
|12.
|Hingham
|13-5-1
|11
|13.
|Methuen
|12-4-1
|12
|14.
|Canton
|16-3-1
|13
|15.
|Winthrop
|11-2-2
|15
|16.
|Pembroke
|13-4-0
|16
|17.
|Shrewsbury
|8-3-5
|17
|18.
|Bishop Feehan
|8-7-3
|20
|19.
|Westwood
|13-4-0
|19
|20.
|Dedham
|12-3-2
|–
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.