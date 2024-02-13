Jayson Tatum helps Celtics beat Nets in opener of home-and-home set in Brooklyn

The Celtics eventually secured a 118-110 win, their fifth in a row, and continued their dominant run that has included very few hiccups.

Boston raced to a 23-point lead behind a 31-point first half from Jayson Tatum. There were periods of uneven play after that, helping the Nets twice pull within 6 during the fourth quarter. But it never felt as if the Celtics would not find a way to finish off the win when that was required.

NEW YORK — On Tuesday night the Celtics played in front of a low-energy crowd against another overmatched opponent, and for most of the game they did exactly what they have done to most teams in these situations.

Tatum finished with 41 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Celtics. Jrue Holiday added 14 points and 12 assists. Boston shot 51.8 percent from the field. Mikal Bridges had 27 points to lead the Nets.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who scored 31 of his game-high 41 points in the first half, blows past Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4). Peter K. Afriyie/Associated Press

The Celtics had a seemingly comfortable 98-82 advantage at the start of the fourth. But with Tatum on the bench they mustered just one point over the first 4:24 of the quarter.

The Nets pulled within 99-93 on a Bridges dunk before Derrick White answered with a 3-pointer. Tatum then reentered the game and helped the Celtics extend their lead before the Nets made a final push. They once again cut the deficit to 6, this time with a Jalen Wilson 3-pointer at the 2:49 mark. And White once again answered with a 3-pointer.

The Celtics tend to rely on 3-pointers, but they took control Tuesday by operating closer to the basket. Their first 16 points came in the paint during a stretch that included five dunks and layups. They found mismatches in transition and the Nets had no answer.

Brooklyn lingered later in the quarter thanks to a boost from its backup guards. Lonnie Walker and Dennis Schroder combined to hit four 3-pointers in a row, helping the Nets tie the score at 23.

But then Tatum starred to find his groove. He drained a pair of deep, contested 3-pointers before hitting another when he was fouled in the left corner. After that ball went in, he marched in the direction of fans behind the baseline and blew a kiss to the crowd — his signature celebration — and there were plenty of Celtics fans there to enjoy the moment.

Tatum was 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the 3-point line in the opening quarter, keying Boston’s 62.5 percent shooting overall and helping the Celtics to a 36-30 lead.

The Celtics reached the free throw penalty just four minutes into the second quarter and used that to make their offense even more efficient. They attempted 15 free throws in the period, turning hand-check fouls 30 feet from the hoop into easy points.

At the other end, they dared the Nets to do the same. Late in the quarter the Celtics intentionally fouled Ben Simmons twice and Nic Claxton once, daring the poor free throw shooters to beat them in an area they lacked comfort. They went 3 for 6.

The Celtics held a 61-52 lead when Tatum provided the highlight of a loud 11-0 run by coming up with a steal and racing upcourt for a two-handed dunk, giving him 31 points in the half and sending Boston to the break with a 72-57 lead.

After such a dominant half a player might be tempted to chase a historic performance. But Tatum did not force anything outside of the offense as the Celtics extended their lead over the first six minutes of the third quarter. He calmly navigated double teams and found open teammates.

His first points of the period came on a left corner 3-pointer with 4:39 left that was followed by a driving dunk that made it 91-70. He cooled down over the rest of the quarter, but Boston’s lead never felt in danger.

