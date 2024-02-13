Lightning at Bruins: Boston looks to bounce back from Saturday thrashing

After taking a beating from Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals on Saturday, the Bruins will look to rebound when they host the Lightning for the fourth of this seven-game homestand.

Boston was beaten for the second time in three games on Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Washington. The Bruins were shut out for the first time this season.

The Lightning sit 12 points behind Boston in the Atlantic. Tampa Bay has won 10 of its last 13 entering Tuesday.