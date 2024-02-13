Lightning at Bruins: Boston looks to bounce back from Saturday thrashing

After taking a beating from Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals on Saturday, the Bruins will look to rebound when they host the Lightning for the fourth of this seven-game homestand.
Boston was beaten for the second time in three games on Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Washington. The Bruins were shut out for the first time this season.
The Lightning sit 12 points behind Boston in the Atlantic. Tampa Bay has won 10 of its last 13 entering Tuesday.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Here’s your preview.
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -165. O/U: 6.5.
LIGHTNING
Season record: 28-20-5. vs. spread: 26-27. Over/under: 24-25, 4 pushes
Last 10 games: 7-3-0. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 5-5
BRUINS
Season record: 32-11-9. vs. spread: 28-24. Over/under: 25-27
Last 10 games: 7-3-0. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 3-7
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Tampa Bay 181, Boston 176
Goals allowed: Tampa Bay 175, Boston 134
Power play: Tampa Bay 30.7%, Boston 24.8%
Penalty minutes: Tampa Bay 545, Boston 554
Penalty kill: Tampa Bay 80.9%, Boston 82.1%
Faceoffs won: Tampa Bay 51.3%, Boston 49.2%
Stat of the day: The Bruins mustered just 18 shots on Saturday, a season-low.
Notes: Brad Marchand will play his 1,000th game on Tuesday, becoming the eighth Bruin to hit the millennium mark. Marchand is Boston’s second-leading scorer with 25 goals — reaching that mark for the 10th time in his career — and 48 points, trailing only David Pastrnak for tops on the team in both categories. The 15-year veteran has six goals in the last eight games. ... Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov has points in eight straight and leads the NHL with 89 on the season. ... The Tampa Bay defense received a boost in their last game with the return of Haydn Fleury, who missed the previous 14 games to Saturday with a hand injury. He had a plus-1 rating and three blocks in 22:07 of ice time.
