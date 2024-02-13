NESN reporter Meredith Gorman’s earpiece gets stuck during men’s Beanpot final

In the third period – when Northeastern’s Jack Williams tied tied the game at 3 to force overtime – Gorman took to X to share that her earpiece was stuck in her ear. The earpiece, also known as an IFB, allows Gorman to listen to NESN producers and play-callers from the booth.

While the men’s Beanpot title showdown between Boston University and Northeastern was an electric contest, NESN’s Meredith Gorman was experiencing real life electrical problems mid-game.

Gorman said she pushed the earpiece so deep into her ear because she couldn’t hear her colleagues over the cheering fans.

After being told by the TD Garden medical staff that she would have to go to the emergency room to have the plastic IFB cover removed, Gorman doubled down on her rink-side reporting.

She worked through the rest of the game, watching by the ice as Northeastern beat BU 4-3 in overtime.

Northeastern’s team doctor was able to retrieve the plastic piece from Gorman’s ear, helping her narrowly avoid a trip to the hospital. Documenting the successful extraction, Gorman seemed to get a good laugh out of the ordeal. “We’re back,” she said.