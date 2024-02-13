Patriots reportedly add Taylor Embree as running backs coach

The Patriots continued to makeover their offensive coaching staff, hiring Taylor Embree as their running backs coach, according to CBS Sports on Tuesday.
Embree, 35, was the running backs coach for the Jets the past three seasons. He also worked with New England quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney in 2017 and 2018 in San Francisco.
Embree takes over for Vinnie Sunseri, who was the Patriots running backs coach the past three years. Sunseri left to become the defensive backs coach at the University of Washington.
