Rick Pitino had a message for Providence College: Billy Donovan deserves a spot in the rafters

His St. John’s squad had just lost, 75-72, on the road to Providence, victims of Josh Oduro’s 28 points on Tuesday night.
But Rick Pitino had something else on his mind.
He started by speaking about the banners hanging from the ceiling of the Amica Mutual Pavilion celebrating the Friars’ 1973 and 1987 Final Four appearances. In ‘73, Pitino faced Providence as a UMass point guard. In 1987, of course, he was the Friars’ coach.
That 1987 team was led by Billy Donovan, now the Bulls’ coach, then an All-Big East first team selection who led the sixth-seeded Friars into a national semifinal with Syracuse.
“Billy the Kid belongs up there in the rafters,” Pitino said. “He’s the reason we went to the Final Four. It had nothing to do with me. He belongs up there with all those other great players.”
The “Friars Legends” feature 10 players, all of whom began their college careers in 1980 or earlier. The most recent additions were Otis Thorpe (’84) and Bruce “Soup” Campbell (’78).
