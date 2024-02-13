Rick Pitino had a message for Providence College: Billy Donovan deserves a spot in the rafters

His St. John’s squad had just lost, 75-72, on the road to Providence, victims of Josh Oduro’s 28 points on Tuesday night.

But Rick Pitino had something else on his mind.

He started by speaking about the banners hanging from the ceiling of the Amica Mutual Pavilion celebrating the Friars’ 1973 and 1987 Final Four appearances. In ‘73, Pitino faced Providence as a UMass point guard. In 1987, of course, he was the Friars’ coach.