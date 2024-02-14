Affleck on the track: DunKings release full song just in time for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a sweet new tune to serenade your loved one on Valentine’s Day? Ben Affleck and the DunKings have you covered.
The full track for “Don’t Dunk Away At My Heart,” the song featured in the viral Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial, hit the internet on Wednesday. The three-minute song brings the boy band vibes as the DunKings croon “Why you dunkin’ me girl?” over an electronic beat.
Although it’s unclear if Affleck or his bandmates Tom Brady and Matt Damon actually lend their voices to the song, the trio did appear together in the big game spot where fans got their first taste of the track. The ad also featured appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, and Jack Harlow.
The Super Bowl commercial is part of a larger campaign created by Dunkin’ in partnership with Artists Equity, Affleck and Damon’s independent studio, which served as the creative, production, and post-production agency for the marketing blitz, according a press release. The campaign kicked off during this year’s Grammys with an ad featuring Affleck, Lopez, as well as New England native and social media influencer Charli D’Amelio.
Dunkin’ released an extended version of its Super Bowl ad on Tuesday, which includes scenes from the spot that aired during the Grammy Awards, plus more shots of the band in their DunKings tracksuits.
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.