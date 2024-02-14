Affleck on the track: DunKings release full song just in time for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a sweet new tune to serenade your loved one on Valentine’s Day? Ben Affleck and the DunKings have you covered.

The full track for “Don’t Dunk Away At My Heart,” the song featured in the viral Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial, hit the internet on Wednesday. The three-minute song brings the boy band vibes as the DunKings croon “Why you dunkin’ me girl?” over an electronic beat.

Although it’s unclear if Affleck or his bandmates Tom Brady and Matt Damon actually lend their voices to the song, the trio did appear together in the big game spot where fans got their first taste of the track. The ad also featured appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, and Jack Harlow.