Dunking on the DunKings

Maybe you’ve heard of the Bechdel test , which gauges representation of female characters in Hollywood movies using three criteria: The film must feature at least two women (that’s no. 1) who talk to each other (no. 2) about something other than a man (no. 3). In 1985, “Dykes to Watch Out For” cartoonist and graphic novelist Alison Bechdel popularized this simple test in her comic strip, and it’s inspired all kinds of variants since, including one measuring women’s representation in ads .

Advertisement

But that’s not my problem with the ad. Nah, I just think it’s dumb. And not dumb in a good way, like, I don’t know, “Billy Madison.” But dumb in a bad way, like “Jack and Jill.” Dumb in a boring way that glazed my eyes over like a couple crullers. The only thing more annoying than the tired man-boy trope is the concept of a bunch of pasty man-boys-in-a-boy-band auditioning for Affleck’s famous wife, Jennifer Lopez, so they can be on her new album.

“Last year she came to my work,” Affleck tells Jack Harlow before storming the Bronx studio where Lopez holds court with her Yankees-cap-wearing crew and bling-encrusted Dunkin’ cup. “Now I gotta show her what I can do!”

The rest of the skit plays like AI generated it from market research and the results of a “Boston” Google search: There are spoken and assumed references to the Boston Massacre, Babe Ruth, Brady, and Bennifer. But let’s be real: This skit isn’t about anyone impressing the better half of “Affleck on the track.” “Ben” and his friends get all the action (and dialogue), while “-nifer” is relegated to the bubble-bursting-wife-bordering-on-mom role. Along with “Tommy on them keys,” Ben’s named; Jen’s not (though there is a “Jennifer Lopez” banner on the wall). And while the skit positions J.Lo in the literal seat of power in the studio, she basically functions as background noise, uttering nine words in total, most of them disapproving: ”No.” “We talked about this.”

Advertisement

And, then, with a coy smile and a shrug: “Tom? You can stay.”

Blech. J.Lo pretending to be thirsty for Tom Brady just spoiled my appetite. The next time you want to watch something Dunkin’ dumb but in a good way, try Casey Affleck as “the mayor of Dunkin’” on Saturday Night Live or, better, yet Al Pacino’s “Dunkaccino” ad spoof in “Jack and Jill.”

Don’t mind if I do.

Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her @brookehauser.