Jennifer Lopez says Ayo Edebiri was in tears while apologizing over past critical comments

“The Bear” star and Dorchester native was recorded saying, “Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her.”

Ahead of Edebiri’s “SNL” hosting debut, a 2020 clip of the “Scam Goddess” podcast resurfaced of her responding to host Laci Mosley’s claim that Lopez’s career is “one long scam.”

“I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” Edebiri added. “A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J.Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

Advertisement

Edebiri, according to Lopez, came to her “SNL” dressing room after hearing the musical guest’s soundcheck and broke down in tears while apologizing.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez told Variety. “She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so [expletive] sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Edebiri noted to the comments in one of her sketches, where she plays a contestants in a game show forced to reckon with their past social media comments.

At one point, Edebiri’s character panics and says, “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”

She added, “But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Advertisement

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.