‘Bob Marley: One Love’ fails to catch a fire

Bob Marley was one of the most iconic, beloved, and important figures in music, a man who also had the capability to influence Jamaican politics and bring about a cultural movement. To this day, songs by Bob Marley and the Wailers influence other musicians and inspire listeners all over the world. The singer’s chant of “Everything’s gonna be alright” in his live version of “No Woman, No Cry” has gotten me through more than one dark night of the soul. It still pains me that he died in 1981 on my birthday, May 11.

Advertisement

So how, in the name of all that is irie, does “Bob Marley: One Love” make his story so flat, lifeless, and dull?

Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley in "Bob Marley: One Love." Chiabella James

It isn’t the fault of Kingsley Ben-Adir, who admirably takes on the fearsome role of the legendary singer. He displays Marley’s charisma in the dramatic scenes and captures some of the electricity of his concert performances by credibly lip-synching to Marley’s vocals while playing guitar.

I can’t blame Lashana Lynch’s performance as Marley’s wife and fellow Wailer, Rita. She and Ben-Adir have oodles of chemistry together, plus an argument scene that gives her a rare opportunity to shine in a film that doesn’t do enough with her talent. Comparisons to the great argument scene between Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in 2021′s “King Richard” are apt, as both films share co-writer Zach Baylin and director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The culprit that deserves full credit for failure here is that ol’ devil known as the biopic. The superb 2007 takedown film “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” should be required viewing for filmmakers who want to avoid falling into the tired trope traps that film so mercilessly mocked. Maybe you’ve heard me make that point before. And I’ll keep making it so long as these movies continue to give me proof.

Advertisement

For example, a scene set in 1978 where Marley’s deceitful manager, Don Taylor (Anthony Welsh), asks for redemption is immediately followed by Marley writing “Redemption Song.” I shook my head in disbelief at the use of this old “origin story of a song” trope. (“Walk Hard” also skewered that cliché.) This script by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, Baylin, and Green is so sloppily written it forgets there was a flashback showing young Bob (Quan-Dajai Henriques) playing “Redemption Song” for teenage Rita (Nia Ashi) years before.

The four writers don’t do much better handling a plot that covers the 1976 assassination attempt on Marley, his move to England that same year, and the activism that brought about his famous 1978 One Love Peace Concert in Jamaica. We also witness the recording of “Exodus,” the biggest-selling album of Marley’s career. Along the way, there are ominous warnings about his health and symptoms of the cancer that would ultimately take him from us.

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley in "Bob Marley: One Love." Chiabella James

None of this is handled in a compelling way. “One Love” moves in fits and starts, never giving us a three-dimensional version of Bob Marley. We see him interacting with friends and family members, including his son Ziggy, but these brief moments exist only as filler material.

Before my screening, the real Ziggy Marley appeared in a pre-film video. Normally, I’d complain about this obnoxious studio-generated feature that’s become a fixture at the movies, but in this case, Marley’s appearance gave me some insight as to why “Bob Marley: One Love” is so dramatically inert. Whenever the subject of a biopic or their family is involved (Marley is a producer), we never get a “warts and all” portrayal. The press kit tells me that the film doesn’t buff off the sharper edges of the story. Never believe a press kit.

Advertisement

Outside of a bowling alley or a baseball diamond, perfect is boring. Knowing my heroes are human and flawed only makes me appreciate them more. All this movie did was make me break out my “Exodus” and “Catch a Fire” records and blast them in my earphones once I got home. “Bob Marley: One Love” opts to print the legend, but it will just make you want to listen to “Legend.”

★★

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Written by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, Zach Baylin, and Green. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Anthony Welsh, Quan-Dajai Henriques, Nia Ashi. 104 min. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, AMC Causeway, suburbs. Rated PG-13 (ganja catches a fire and is burnin’)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.