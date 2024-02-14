Matt Damon welcomes the newest DunKings member: Stephen Colbert

“May I be a DunKing?” the late-night host said while handing Damon a DunKings jacket, which is a hot commodity these days after quickly selling out online .

Matt Damon stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night, and, of course, his Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’ with Ben Affleck and Tom Brady came up. Toward the end of the interview, Colbert broke out the ad’s infamous pink-and-orange tracksuits and asked Damon for a spot in the band.

“The only qualification for being a DunKing is the willingness to put this on,” the actor replied. “So you’re in the band. You made it.”

Advertisement

While the stars shined bright in their Dunkin’ jackets, it wasn’t exactly a comfortable fit for Colbert.

“It’s a completely sealed plastic bag,” he said while donning the jacket over his suit. “I feel like I’m trying to make weight for the wrestling team.”

“It’s great for dancing,” Damon quipped.

Earlier in the interview, the former Oscar winner explained to the late-night host that the Super Bowl ad was the brainchild of best bud Affleck.

“That is clearly not my idea,” Damon said. “We had a lot of fun doing it, though.”

In particular, Colbert enjoyed the scene in the commercial where Damon tells Affleck, “Remember when I told you I would do anything for you? This is anything.”

“I actually said that to him while we were filming, and he just left it in,” Damon said. “However much time we have on this beautiful planet, he’s got no more chip with me.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.