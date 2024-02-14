Rom-com to medical drama, Ambika Mod stands out

If you like Mod in the show, you might want to check out her supporting work in a 2022 series called “This Is Going to Hurt.” It’s a seven-episode British medical drama that first ran on AMC+, but is now available on the much larger service Amazon Prime. An outstanding adaptation of the memoir of the same name by former doctor Adam Kay, it follows his painful experiences over-working in the crowded OB/GYN ward of a hospital.

I’ve heard from a number of readers who’ve already binged Netflix’s “One Day,” and enjoyed it. An adaptation of David Nicholls’s novel, it tracks two decades in the complex relationship between Dexter (Leo Woodall) and Emma (Ambika Mod), opposites who seem — but may not be — meant for each other. It’s a 14-episode dramatic rom-com that checks in with the pair every year on the same day, July 15.

Advertisement

Ben Whishaw from “The Hour” and “A Very English Scandal” is the lead, Adam, who is wrecked by exhaustion and whose personal life is a mess from lack of attention. Wishaw is phenomenal, as he loses his joy, his personal life, his sleep, and, tragically, his professional excellence — but never his sharp wit. Mod plays his much-badgered trainee, Shruti, who bears the brunt of Adam’s misery. She is perfect in the role — dour, but vulnerable, and not always clear on why she’s there in the first place. Largely thanks to Adam, Shruti struggles to find any positives in her career choice, which offers no support, no praise, no time for bonding.

So no, “This Is Going to Hurt” is not a rom-com. It’s about as far from that genre as you can get. And it is explicit about things that can go wrong during pregnancy and birth — some of the scenes reminded me of the “Love’s Labor Lost” episode of “ER” in 1995 — so you need to be prepared for some intense material. But it’s a challenging, beautifully acted, brutally honest, and rewarding show.

Advertisement

Mod (with Leo Woodall) in "One Day." Netflix via AP

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.