‘Madame Web’ star Sydney Sweeney talks Britney Spears, spider suits, and how she ‘fell in love with Boston’

“I had this really cute, little house, it was next to a park because I brought my dog Tank,” Sweeney said. “I fell in love with Boston.”

The Emmy-nominated actress of “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” fame spent a couple of months in the city during production for the superhero movie, which transformed the Financial District and other parts of Boston into the Big Apple circa 2003. Sweeney told the Globe in a recent Zoom interview that she had a “really fun time” working and living in the Hub with her adorable pet pooch.

Boston became a home away from home for Sydney Sweeney and the crew of “Madame Web” while Sony’s latest Spider-Man spinoff filmed around town in 2022.

Sweeney got the full Boston experience, enjoying weekend road trips around the Bay State as well as Fenway Franks at the home of the Red Sox. The actress was invited to throw out the first pitch before a summer game at Fenway Park in 2022 just as production kicked off for “Madame Web,” which opens in theaters Wednesday.

“It was a blast,” Sweeney said. “I remember practicing my throw and everything for it.”

Meanwhile, director S.J. Clarkson and her team became big fans of Tatte Bakery & Cafe while in town filming.

“I think we all as a crew lived in Tatte,” Clarkson said. “It’s such an amazing place, and not in New York or anywhere else, so I sort of desperately miss that halloumi salad.”

From left: Tahar Rahim, Dakota Johnson, and director S.J. Clarkson at the premiere of "Madame Web" in London on Jan. 31. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The “Madame Web” team also enjoyed their time together on set shooting the superhero flick, which centers around a collection of Spider-Women from Marvel comic-book lore. Actress Dakota Johnson leads the ensemble cast as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic-turned-clairvoyant hero who reluctantly protects a group of teenagers from Ezekiel Sims, an evil, Spider-Man-like villain (played by Tahar Rahim), who wants them dead.

Sweeney plays Julia Cornwall, one of the teenagers on the run, alongside Celeste O’Connor’s Mattie Franklin and Isabela Merced’s Anya Corazon. Viewers get to glimpse all three characters suited up as their Spider-Women personas from the comic books in scenes set in the film’s future.

Although Sweeney only briefly appears in Julia’s black-and-white Spider-Woman suit, the actress revealed that she trained hard to nail the character’s iconic ceiling-drop pose and wished she got to wear the outfit more.

“I wanted to just be in my super suit 24/7,” Sweeney said. “The training that went into it, even for the amount of time that you see it, I was like, ‘Can I just keep training for the rest of my life?’ Maybe I will become Spider-Woman.”

From left: Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney arrived at the premiere of "Madame Web" Monday in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The cast and crew also enjoyed taking viewers back in time with the film’s early 2000s setting, as cultural callbacks like flip phones and the poster for Beyoncé's 2003 album “Dangerously in Love” all appear on screen.

“It was great showing the cast mobile phones and going, ‘I had one of these,’” Clarkson joked.

Sweeney loved revisiting that era, particularly during the scene where the rag-tag group of future Spider-Women dance on a diner table to Britney Spears.

“Britney is iconic, so the fact that we were able to use her song ‘Toxic’ is incredible,” Sweeney said. “Thank you, Britney.”

As presents for her fellow Spider-Women, Sweeney gave her co-stars gift bags filled with gadgets and toys from the early 2000s.

“I had, like, Tamagotchis and friendship bracelets,” she said.

From left: Isabela Merced, Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O'Connor in "Madame Web." Jessica Kourkounis

Fostering camaraderie offset helped Sweeney and the other Spider-Women build deeper connections between their characters on screen. The “magical bond” between the Spider-Women is an aspect of the film that really resonated with Clarkson.

“We were just constantly best friends, had movie nights,” Sweeney said. “We created the Boo Crew. It was around Halloween so we started to watch a bunch of Halloween movies at my place.”

Sweeney hopes audiences also feel the love for these Spider-Women when they swing onto the silver screen this Valentine’s Day.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing experience for fans and audiences to have so many different characters to fall in love with or feel represented by,” Sweeney said. “The bond that these characters share, it really shows that you can create your own family.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.