‘The New Look’ weaves a tale of fashion icons and Nazi oppression into a compelling drama

The 10-episode show offers a layered take on the choices each designer makes, walking us step by step through their respective situations. I was impressed by creator Todd A. Kessler’s commitment to avoiding oversimplification and superficiality. Yes, this historical drama gives us fashion icons, who also include Pierre Balmain, Pierre Cardin, and Cristobal Balenciaga, and it features drawings of dresses, and dresses, that are, as the title sequence drives home, as elegant and dazzling as blooming flowers. But it is primarily about holding onto your principles — or letting them slip, if you had them to begin with — during the occupation. It’s about decisions, commitment, and survival, and, once the war is over, and all the swastika flags have been taken down, trying to find beauty once again.

Complicity is the dominant pattern in “The New Look,” a resonant drama set in the fashion world of 1940s Nazi-occupied Paris. The series focuses on the stories of Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, designers whose fundamental approaches — to life, to women’s clothing, and to the Nazis who’ve taken over their city — diverge radically. In the first season, streaming now on Apple TV+, Dior is horrified to learn that the man he works for, couturier Lucien Lelong, is selling the gowns that Dior creates to Nazi wives — horrified, but not enough to quit. Meanwhile Chanel, whose lover is a Nazi, is engaged in an ugly, complex quid pro quo with the Reich.

Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel and Claes Bang as her Nazi lover in "The New Look." APPLE TV+

In a way, the first season gives us parallel leads who barely interact but coexist in the same milieu. Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) is very much a nobody in 1943, and he is content handing over his designs to Lelong and letting Lelong get credit for them. He’s a low-key man, privately gay and involved with someone, and he’s upset when he learns that his beloved sister, Catherine (Maisie Williams), is working with the resistance — not that he doesn’t hate the Nazis too, but he worries for her safety and for his privacy. Still, he lets Catherine’s resistance friends stay in his apartment and later, when she’s caught and put in a concentration camp, he works tirelessly for her freedom.

Chanel, a more aggressive and savvy figure, becomes the target of a German spy, Hans Günther von Dincklage (Claes Bang), who becomes her lover and makes her into a Nazi asset. At one point, as a payment for getting her beloved nephew out of a camp, she is forced by the SS to try to deliver a letter to her acquaintance, Winston Churchill. Later, she goes after her Jewish business partners who’ve fled Hitler, using antisemitic laws to help her in her quest for more money. As played by Binoche, Chanel in “The New Look” is simultaneously charming and repugnant, frantic and savvy. It’s a powerful, indelible performance built on brazen opportunism and desperation.

Mendelsohn, too, is phenomenal, but quietly so. His Dior has a recessive presence, but if you watch him closely, you can always see his mind working. His loyalty to his sister is lovely, and so is his almost ego-free love of the art of design. By the time he becomes strong enough to break out on his own professionally after the war, with the notion that “people need to dream again,” as he says, we’re watching him slowly and surely grow into that strength. It’s a sensitive and unexpectedly forceful performance.

There are some storytelling flaws in “The New Look,” when the script drops its rich subtleties for a convenient twist or two. Characters are debating something when the phone just happens to ring with the answer — bits like that, that are at odds with the script’s otherwise more natural and faceted approach. But overall, “The New Look” is a fine addition to the recent group of World War II dramas set mostly outside of battle, including the stunning movie “The Zone of Interest” and the miniseries “A Small Light” and “All the Light We Cannot See.” These stories invite us to put ourselves in the characters’ circumstances and wonder how, if it happened here, we might cope.

THE NEW LOOK

Starring: Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang, Glenn Close, David Kammenos

On: Apple TV+. First three episodes streaming now; the rest to be released weekly.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.