Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

CAT POWER SINGS DYLAN: THE 1966 ROYAL ALBERT HALL CONCERT The acclaimed singer reaches back into the past for her current tour and offering up her own interpretation of Bob Dylan’s much-bootlegged, much-debated, much-beloved London show from his electric era. Feb. 17, 8 p.m. Chevalier Theatre, Medford. 781-391-7469, chevaliertheatre.com

DEAP VALLY The raw power duo of drummer-vocalist Julie Edwards and guitarist-vocalist Lindsey Troy will play their blistering 2013 album “Sistrionix” — which they released in re-recorded form earlier this month on their own label — in full at this show, which is part of their last tour before calling it quits. Feb. 18, 8 p.m. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, Somerville. crystalballroomboston.com

J ROBBINS The D.C. indie-rock hero, renowned for playing in acts like Jawbox and Burning Airlines and producing records by the likes of the Dismemberment Plan and the Promise Ring, just released his second solo album, the fiercely energetic “Basilisk.” Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Deep Cuts, Medford. 781-219-3815, deepcuts.rocks

MAURA JOHNSTON









Folk, World & Country

FLATLAND CAVALRY A band that sits comfortably in the tradition of Texas country, Flatland Cavalry continues to work both sides of the rock-country continuum on new album “Wandering Star,” from chugging leadoff track “The Provider” to stone weeper “Only Thing at All.” Don’t tarry in arriving for Friday’s show and you’ll catch opener Kaitlin Butts, who joins her husband and Cavalry cofounder, Cleto Cordero, on the album (and onstage) to sing “Mornings With You.” Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $39.25-$70.50. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. www.livenation.com

ILE Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar, who performs under the more manageable moniker iLe, comes to the area Saturday with her marvelous fusion of traditional and modern, of Latin and other styles; bolero, vocal pop, hip-hop, Caribbean folk, electronica, and more all find space in her music. Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $35-$42. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-876-4275. www.globalartslive.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JOHNNY WILLIAMS & SHANE SAGER Blues Rock Revival bandleader and guitarist Williams takes a break from his main group for an acoustic outing, featuring Sting’s accomplished harmonica player (yes, that Sting), Boston’s own Shane Eli Sager. Feb. 17, 1 p.m. No cover. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

ERIC HOFBAUER QUINTET The wide-ranging guitarist and conceptualist, known for essaying everything from Stravinsky to Ellington in his adventurous projects, brings his exceedingly accomplished band to this venerable venue for a program of originals and new arrangements. With tenor saxophonist Noah Preminger, pianist Kris Davis, bassist Sean Farias, and ebullient drummer Francisco Mela. Feb.17, 7 and 9 p.m. $35-$50. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, scullersjazz.com

THE BERKLEE GLOBAL JAZZ INSTITUTE 15th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT This concert reunites pianist Danilo Perez, the founder and artistic director of BGJI, with bassist John Pattitucci and drummer Brian Blade — all three members for two decades of the legendary saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter’s quartet — for a program featuring the great man’s music. Feb. 22, 8 p.m. $15-$25. Berklee Performance Center. www.berklee.edu/BPC

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Buzzy piano phenom (and New England Conservatory undergraduate) Yunchan Lim arrives at Symphony Hall for his BSO debut on Rachmaninoff’s spectacular Piano Concerto No. 3, the same piece with which he bowled over the audience in the final round of 2022′s Van Cliburn Competition before being awarded the gold medal. The orchestra and guest conductor Tugan Sokhiev also offer Ernest Chausson’s rarely performed Symphony in B-flat. Feb. 17 and 18. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA Rom-coms are very much in the Valentine’s spirit, and Boston Lyric Opera is offering one from deep in the vaults with “The Anonymous Lover,” a 1780 opera by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, who was one of the first known Black composers working in the classical tradition. BLO mainstays Brianna J. Robinson and Omar Najmi star in the leading roles, and the production features newly adapted English dialogue by Boston playwright Kirsten Greenidge. Feb. 16-18. Huntington Theatre. 617-542-4912, www.blo.org

ASHMONT HILL CHAMBER MUSIC The Dorchester-based Ashmont Hill Chamber Music series presents a solo recital by bassist Xavier Foley, a past winner of the Sphinx Competition and dedicated advocate for the double bass as a solo instrument. The program is yet to be announced, but any bassist or aspiring bass-clef player should seize the chance to see him up close. Feb. 18, 4 p.m. All Saints Church, Dorchester. www.ahchambermusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

BECOMING A MAN P. Carl, who formerly served as co-artistic director of ArtsEmerson and worked as a dramaturg on the American Repertory Theater production of Claudia Rankine’s “The White Card,” has adapted his memoir about his decision to affirm his gender, and the impact it had on the people in his life, amid an ominous political climate. In press materials, Carl said that “Becoming a Man” is “about surviving, becoming embodied, and learning to live.” Diane Paulus, who is co-directing “Becoming a Man” with Carl, has said that the play “asks the question: When we change, can the people we love come with us?” Feb.16-March 10. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.amrep.org

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN In Kimberly Belflower’s play, a group of mainly female high schoolers in rural Georgia take a close, challenging look at Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” through a contemporary lens, and at the patriarchal, sexist assumptions they have to battle in the present day. Directed by Margot Bordelon. Through March 10. The Huntington. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DUEL REALITY Every time the 7 Fingers take the stage — or soar above it — they test the limits of possibility. The Montreal-based collective is back in town with the US premiere of a 70-minute circus-theater-dance mashup inspired by “Romeo and Juliet” (with nods to “West Side Story”), and performed with that exhilarating 7 Fingers combination of pandemonium and precision. Created and directed by Shana Carroll. Production by the 7 Fingers presented by ArtsEmerson at Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. Through Feb. 18. 617-824-8400, ArtsEmerson.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BOSTON BALLET’S WINTER EXPERIENCE The company’s upcoming program features two notable world premieres — choreographer Helen Pickett’s “2 B One” and artistic director Mikko Nissinen’s new adaptation of Marius Petipas’s “Raymonda.” The original full-length “Raymonda” is a choreographic classic but is seldom done because of the narrative’s offensive and outdated stereotypes. Nissinen addresses those issues with a streamlined, totally reimagined version. Feb. 22-March 3. $25-$205. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

A TRIKE CALLED FUNK Put on your dancing shoes for this one. Aaron Myers and Edward Galan’s Boston-based creative venture brings an event they’re calling “Juxtaposed Flows: Bhangra -x- Waacking” to The Dance Complex’s “Friday Night Lights” series. Kit Tempest of Boston Bhangra will teach a lesson on Bhangra and Yyoyo Escada will lead the lesson on Waacking, followed by a dance battle competition and an open dance party. Feb. 16. $5. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

BRIAN BROOKS’S VIEWPOINT Last chance to experience this go-round showcasing the choreographer’s groundbreaking technology for streaming 3-D dance video in real time. Through a Jacob’s Pillow commission, Brooks performs and shares “Viewpoint” live through 3-D video augmented reality, and viewers can place the dancer anywhere in their environment at any angle or perspective via smartphone or tablet screen. Feb. 22. Free with registration. https://stream.jacobspillow.org/viewpoint

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





WU TSANG: OF WHALES Worcester-born Tsang crafts film, video, and performance pieces, often at grand scale. This work, an immersive film experience, is one part of her trilogy that riffs on Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick,” using the perspective of a sperm whale as it dives more deeply than any other mammal for up to an hour at a time in search of its prey. Made using the Unity gaming platform with XR (extended reality) technologies, it’s a deep dive, if you’ll pardon the pun, into life beneath the waves. Through Aug. 4. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

RAQIB SHAW: BALLADS OF EAST AND WEST One of the Gardner Museum’s rare “takeover” exhibitions, where the work of a single artist occupies all of its contemporary exhibition spaces (its main Hostetter gallery, its little Fenway gallery, and its facade installation), “Ballads of East and West” is an expansive showcase of Shaw’s extravagant painterly vision as a visual collision of his trans-continental life. Born and raised in the Indian city of Srinigar in the Himalayas and now living in London, Shaw looks back at the region of his youth as a former paradise fallen victim to political tumult and outside influence. Through May 12. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

REMBRANDT: ETCHINGS FROM THE MUSEUM BOIJMANS VAN BEUNINGEN Was there anything that Rembrandt van Rijn, the most masterful of Dutch masters, didn’t do better than anyone else? Not really, and this exhibition of more than 80 etchings — prints made with plates the artist delicately inscribed in copper — only bolsters the myth. Working in an intensely fussy discpline, Rembrandt nonetheless coaxed impossible-seeming depth and nuance from the surface of the metal plate, and inflected it further with imaginative printing techniques that revolutionized the medium. Through Feb. 19. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, worcesterart.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EKENE IJEOMA’S DECONSTRUCTED ANTHEMS: MASSACHUSETTS Ijeoma, a conceptual artist who uses data, created an algorithmic composition that illustrates the incarceration of Americans since 1925 by removing notes from “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The anthem is played over time in order to reflect incarceration rates and racial disparities. The performance features several musicians throughout its run. Also on view: drawings of Ijeoma’s custom software-generated composition. Free. Feb. 14-16, 3-9 p.m. Feb. 17, 1-9 p.m. Boston Center for the Arts Cyclorama, 539 Tremont St. www.bostonarts.org/event/ekene-ijeomas-deconstructed-anthems-massachusetts/

CATE McQUAID

"Ekene Ijeoma's Deconstructed Anthems: Massachusetts" at the BCA Cyclorama through Feb. 17. Performance art. Katrina Barber/ Ekene Ijeoma

















EVENTS

Comedy

ROSLINDALE QUEER COMEDY NIGHT Host Nora Panahi welcomes Caroline Moore, Conor Maher, Maria Palombi, Steph Dalwin, and Antonio Morales to this monthly showcase of LGBTQI+ stand-up comedians. Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. $16. The Rozzi Square Theater, 5 Basile St. 617-318-6376, www.rozzisquaretheater.com

SIMON FRASER A British comedian living in America, Fraser says he loves a lot about this country. “Fahrenheit? Oh my God,” he says. “Seventy degrees Fahrenheit means it is 70 percent hot. A hundred degrees Fahrenheit? A hundred percent hot. And if it’s any hotter than that? Too hot.” Feb. 16-17, 8 p.m. $22. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

TAYLOR: THE NEXT JEDI Some people get really picky about their “Star Wars” stories. They love “The Mandalorian” but they hate “The Last Jedi.” This weekend, fans will have some say in the stories with this all-ages show, an improvised tale based on audience suggestions. It might not be canon, but you won’t have to buy action figures. Feb. 17-18, 3 p.m. $35. Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St. 617-263-6887, www.improvasylum.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

POP-UP SHABBAT DINNER Participants will welcome Shabbat together with a service led by Rabbi Navah followed by a community dinner. There will be a kids table and kid-friendly food will be served. Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $8-$18. The Boston Synagogue, 55 Martha Road. bostonsynagogue.org

CREATE ART WORKSHOP Fallon Lavertue, a MassArt CACP student, will lead participants in a creative project focusing on Jean-Michel Basquiat in celebration of Black History Month. Feb. 17, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Free. Fenway Community Center, 1282 Boylston St. fenwaycommunitycenter.org

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Pao Arts Center will host an afternoon of arts and crafts, workshops, and performances. All ages are invited to welcome the Year of the Dragon. Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Pao Arts Center, 99 Albany St. eventbrite.com

ADRI PRAY



