Cambridge Savings hires a top USAA executive to be its next chief executive

Board chair Bob Reardon said it was important for the bank’s headhunting firm, Spencer Stuart, to cast as wide a net as possible. Reardon said Bailey’s strength in retail banking stood out, particularly with his focus on USAA’s digital bank business and his previous job overseeing Bank of the West’s retail operations, as well as his leadership at the Consumer Bankers Association, a national trade group. Reardon said the board is eager to strengthen CSB’s digital banking options and services, while continuing face-to-face service at its 18 branches, most of which are in communities north of Boston. CSB has one branch in Boston, in Charlestown, and is looking to add another.

As a result, CSB’s board has hired Ryan Bailey, who oversees Texas-based USAA’s retail banking arm, to be Patenaude’s successor. Bailey starts on Feb. 28, when Patenaude will shift to an advisory role for the Cambridge-based bank.

Local banks often pick their CEOs from within the company ranks, or from another bank in New England. But Cambridge Savings Bank bucked that trend with a national search for its next chief executive to take over after current CEO Wayne Patenaude retires in the coming weeks.

“The combination of bricks-and-mortar banking and people being able to do things digitally has become very important,” Reardon said. “People seem to enjoy having a brick-and-mortar bank but they like to [be able to] do everything online if they can.”

Advertisement

The bank board did consider local candidates, Reardon said, but didn’t want to restrict itself to bankers in the region. He said Bailey will start by working here during the week, and will move to the Boston area with his family around the end of the school year. He’ll oversee a roughly 500-person workforce at CSB.

In his decade-plus as CEO, Patenaude grew CSB from a bank with around $2 billion in assets to one that’s approaching $7 billion, in part by bulking up the bank’s commercial lending services. CSB had the 10th largest market share in Massachusetts of all retail banks, per FDIC data from last summer, and was ranked ninth in the Boston metro area. CSB was also the largest mutually owned bank based in Massachusetts, as of June 30, just above Salem Five and Middlesex Savings; the larger ones, such as Rockland Trust and Eastern Bank, are publicly traded, and are ultimately answerable to shareholders.

Advertisement

That independence, Reardon said, is a big selling point to customers.

“We don’t have to worry about being purchased,” Reardon said. “We’ve been around for 190 years. We’ll be around for a lot longer.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.