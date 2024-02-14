Gov. Healey launches AI task force to boost competitiveness in tech

The task force, which is expected to issue a report later this year, will study the impact of AI technology on state government, universities, and the private sector.

On Wednesday, Healey announced the formation of an artificial intelligence task force and a proposed $100 million research and innovation hub to give local businesses a competitive edge in AI development and deployment.

“Massachusetts has the opportunity to be a global leader in Applied AI,” said Healey in an email message, “but it’s going to take us bringing together the brightest minds in tech, business, education, health care and government. That’s exactly what this task force will do.”

Yvonne Hao, the state’s secretary of economic development, added in a statement: “Our goal is not only to propel the growth of AI, but to employ it to stimulate job creation, elevate our state’s economy, and lengthen our lead in key sectors.”

Members of the 25-member task force include Vipin Mayar, head of AI innovation at Fidelity; Soundar Srinivasan, who oversees AI activities at Microsoft New England; Erica Bradshaw, chief technology officer at Harvard University; Spyros Matsoukas, vice president and distinguished scientist of AI at Amazon; and Jane Moran, chief information and digital officer at Mass General Brigham.

The findings of the group will guide the creation of a new “Applied AI Hub,” to be financed with $100 million that Healey will request in upcoming economic development legislation. The hub will conduct research and development of AI technologies, and provide grants to local startup companies in the AI sector.

In addition, Healey announced a partnership with Northeastern University to develop AI tools for state government agencies. The partnership’s projects include AI systems to improve the efficiency of the state’s MassHealth health insurance call center and a tool to help people more easily access the MBTA’s Ride service for elderly or disabled users.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.