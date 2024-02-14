How podcaster Lex Fridman became MIT’s highest-profile science ambassador

Fridman lives in Austin, Texas, and is only on campus occasionally, but he holds the position of research scientist at MIT’s Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems. His podcast regularly shows up in Spotify’s list of the 50 most popular. On YouTube, the videos of his interviews have attracted 3.6 million subscribers (three times the subscribers that PBS’s main account has). On the social network X, formerly Twitter, he has 2 million more followers than the official MIT account.

The highest-profile person affiliated with MIT right now — aside from the university’s president, Sally Kornbluth — is a podcaster named Lex Fridman.

Advertisement

On his show, which typically runs two or three hours, he has spoken to X CEO Elon Musk several times, as well as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Harvard theoretical physicist Lisa Randall, controversial rapper Ye, and fellow podcaster Joe Rogan, who last year recommended Fridman’s “amazing podcast” during an episode of his own show.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

But Fridman didn’t want to talk with me, and he advised some in his circle not to talk with me, either. In May 2021, when I first asked for an interview, and responded to Fridman’s questions about how much time I’d need and the process, he eventually declined.

“I put my heart and soul in everything I do,” Fridman wrote. “It sounds like this is yet another piece for you.” In November of last year, he was “swamped.” This month, he finally sent written answers to a few questions by email.

Why did I want to write about Fridman? It’s hard to think of anyone from the MIT community who has built such a vast, global audience talking about science and technology. (Probably the closest recent comparison would be Nicholas Negroponte, who founded MIT’s Media Lab and for several years in the 1990s wrote a column in Wired magazine.) And his conversations with real scientists about topics such as alien civilizations, artificial intelligence, robotics, love, and human nature are very good.

Advertisement

“Lex is at a higher intellectual level” than many journalists who cover science, said Frank Wilczek, an MIT professor and Nobel Prize winner in physics who has appeared on the show. “I think he’s doing God’s work, helping people understand science.”

Prior to the COVID pandemic, Fridman, who holds a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, was a fairly low-profile researcher at MIT who worked on advancing the field of driverless cars. (I quoted him in this 2017 article.) A 2019 study he did of Tesla’s “autopilot” system found that drivers in partially automated vehicles could “maintain a relatively high degree” of vigilance, rather than over-trusting the automation and tuning out.

The paper wasn’t peer-reviewed and attracted criticism for its methodology and small sample size. But it did catch the attention of Musk and earned Fridman a meeting with him.

The podcast began in 2018, and it is published in both audio and video formats. His first guest was MIT physics professor Max Tegmark, covering quantum mechanics, life on other planets, and the perils of artificial intelligence.

Perhaps the first guest who would have been recognizable to someone outside the world of academia or tech was chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov in 2019. Fridman said he still does most of the booking of guests and scheduling himself, though others now help him with post-production work.

Advertisement

“I have an insatiable curiosity for diverse, challenging, conflicting ideas and people: what people think and how they think,” Fridman explained via email. “The vision was and is to do long-form exploration of these ideas.”

Lex Fridman interviewed entrepreneur and technologist Stephen Wolfram at an event on the MIT campus in April 2023. John Werner Photography

According to my count, in 411 episodes of his show, he has interviewed more than 25 academics, tech executives, and entrepreneurs based in Massachusetts, including iRobot cofounder Colin Angle, Amazon AI scientist Rohit Prasad, MIT Media Lab director Dava Newman, and the author and Harvard psychology professor Steven Pinker.

“Lex does not pretend to be a thought leader,” said Manolis Kellis, a computational biology professor at MIT who has been on the podcast several times. “He’s a listener. He’s there to learn. He invites you as a fly on the wall to learn along with him. He’s not pushing an agenda or trying to seem smart.”

Fridman moved to Austin in 2021, deciding to focus more on the podcast than his research at MIT. His interviewing style resembles a perpetual grad student following his interests rather than a “60 Minutes” interrogation. (Fridman, who is Jewish, did his best to hold Ye’s feet to the fire on antisemitic comments during a 2022 interview.)

Fridman described his approach this way: “I work really hard to prepare ahead of time, doing extensive research (reading books, articles, social media interactions, watching interviews, videos), and then when I’m there, I try hard to empathize with the person, while still challenging them when needed, but not so much that they shut down. I have a very self-critical brain, so afterwards, I always feel like I did a terrible job.”

Advertisement

That’s not to say that Fridman doesn’t occasionally have fun. A video of him playing a black electric guitar in the driver’s seat of an MIT autonomous car — to show that it can detect what the driver is doing — has more than a million views. When it seemed that tech tycoons Musk and Zuckerberg might fight each other in a cage match last year, Fridman, who holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, trained with them both. (The fight never took place.)

Despite living in Texas, Fridman is paid by MIT as a research scientist at the Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems, and said he is on campus “regularly.” When he returned to campus last year for an artificial intelligence conference, he was mobbed by participants who wanted to meet him.

One area of his research is how robots might be able to communicate emotion with body movements. A second is how humans and artificial intelligence programs might interact in social networks. He’s also doing more applied work separate from MIT, programming and testing four-legged robots that he owns.

“The goal for 2024 is to publish on some of this work,” he wrote.

And the podcast marches on: Interviews with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert will be out soon. On Fridman’s wish list for interviews are the musician Tom Waits, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Fridman said that his goal with the podcast is to “play my small part in celebrating amazing achievements in technology, science, and engineering.” While “negative perspectives get views and clicks,” Fridman said, he aims “to help bring a more balanced perspective, exploring both the good and the bad, with empathy and with backbone.”

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him @ScottKirsner.