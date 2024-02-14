Owner of Stop & Shop sees stock boost

Royal Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Stop & Shop, saw its shares jump the most in a year as cost-cutting programs and easing inflation helped drive profits at the grocer. Adjusted operating profit was 996 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the fourth quarter, the Dutch company said Wednesday, beating an estimate of 927.6 million euros in a Bloomberg survey. Ahold performed better than expected in the United States, its largest market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Morgan Stanley laying off hundreds

Morgan Stanley is planning to eliminate several hundred jobs, the first such move under chief executive Ted Pick. The cuts will affect less than 1 percent of employees in the wealth management business, which has about 40,000 workers and is the firm’s largest unit, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Pick took the helm in January from James Gorman. The bank eliminated more than 3,000 jobs last year amid a renewed focus on expenses and a slump in fees from a dealmaking drought. During his first quarterly earnings call with analysts, the new chief executive said that the wealth business is the engine of the firm and the bank has been committed to growing it. The unit pulled in 48 percent of total revenue last year, compared with 42.2 percent at the investment bank. The Wall Street Journal reported the job cuts earlier Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

Swiss police probe antisemitic sign at Davos shop

Swiss police have opened an investigation after a sign banning Jews from renting sleds was put up inside a restaurant-shop window in the mountain resort of Davos, an incident the head of Switzerland’s main Jewish organization called “unbearable.” The sign at the rental shop written in Hebrew read that “due to various very annoying incidents, including the theft of a sled, we no longer rent sports equipment to our Jewish brothers,” according to a photo of it published on Sunday by a local politician on X. A spokesperson for the cantonal police in Graubuenden — where Davos is located — told Bloomberg that it has opened an investigation into suspected discrimination and incitement of hatred. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok to fight misinformation ahead of EU elections

TikTok is taking measures to combat misinformation about the upcoming European Union elections, including setting up fact-checking hubs inside the app, the video-sharing platform said Wednesday in a blog post. TikTok plans to launch local language in-app “election centers” next month for each of the 27 EU countries so that “people can easily separate fact from fiction.” Hundreds of millions of Europeans are scheduled to go to the polls in June to elect 720 lawmakers for the bloc’s parliament in a vote that happens once every five years. With more than 50 countries due to hold national elections in 2024, tech companies are stepping up efforts to thwart attempts to disrupt the votes, including through the use of artificial intelligence to supercharge the spread of misleading content or create deepfake images and videos. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM expands area for partially-automated driving system

General Motors is adding about 350,000 miles of roadways in the United States and Canada to the area where drivers can use the company’s “Super Cruise” partially automated driving system. The expansion nearly doubles the road miles where the system can run. It includes both limited-access divided highways as well as some two-lane roads connecting cities to smaller towns and smaller towns to each other, the company said. GM said the driver-assist system is ready to handle some roads with intersections and crossing traffic, which have been troublesome for systems from other companies such as Tesla. With the system, drivers can take their hands off the steering wheel, although they must be ready to intervene at all times because the vehicles can’t drive themselves, GM said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INVESTING

BlackRock dominates ESG investing

Despite a barrage of Republican attacks, lackluster returns, and diminishing client interest in the United States, BlackRock has been quietly expanding its dominance in ESG investing. The world’s largest asset manager has posted net ESG inflows every quarter for the past two years, a period that marks one of the toughest ever in the two-decade history of environmental, social, and governance investing. In all, BlackRock’s ESG-related assets under management swelled 53 percent from the beginning of 2022 through the end of last year, according to data provided by Morningstar Direct. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony profit up on sales of music, video games

Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony’s profit rose 13 percent in October-December on growing sales of music, image sensors, and video games, the company said Wednesday. Tokyo-based Sony Corp.’s quarterly profit totaled 363.9 billion yen, or $2.4 billion, up from 321.5 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales for the maker of the PlayStation game machines and Bravia TV sets rose 22 percent to 3.7 trillion yen ($24.7 billion). — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEER

Heineken sees a slow year for beer in 2024

Heineken shares slumped after the world’s second-biggest brewer warned that persistent inflation and economic worries will weigh on beer demand in 2024. The Dutch brewer gave a wide-ranging operating profit growth forecast of low to high single digits for 2024 as the premium beer market faces challenges. Earnings and sales rose less than expected last year as volumes declined. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Embattled Boeing gets some good news

Boeing won an order for at least 45 aircraft from Thai Airways, giving the US planemaker a much-needed boost as it grapples with intense scrutiny over its manufacturing following an accident on an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year. The Bangkok-based carrier, emerging from a major restructuring, said its order includes an option to purchase more. The deal adds to a growing orderbook for Boeing, which has recently locked in deals for 150 Max jets from India’s Akasa Air. Meanwhile, rival Airbus has picked up 20 A350-100s from Delta and another 11 A350-900s from Ethiopian Airlines. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Squishmallows at center of dueling federal lawsuits

It turns out there are lots of sharp elbows in the plush toy business. Build-A-Bear and the makers of Squishmallows are facing off in federal court. Kelly Toys and its Berkshire Hathaway-controlled parent company Jazwares have sued Build-A-Bear, saying its new “Skoosherz” toys copy the look and feel of their mega-popular Squishmallows products. The Skoosherz line, which Build-A-Bear began selling last month, has the “same distinctive trade dress” of Squishmallows, the complaint filed Monday says, pointing to similarities in shape, face style, coloring, and fabric. But Build-A-Bear hit back with its own lawsuit Monday, claiming Skoosherz does not infringe on the Squishmallows makers’ rights. It wants a declaratory judgment saying that the Squishmallow maker’s claimed trade dress rights are invalid and unenforceable. — ASSOCIATED PRESS