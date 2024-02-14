Steward hospital crisis an ‘urgent priority’ for Healey, as state braces for potential closures

Even as Healey and Robbie Goldstein, the state’s Public Health Commissioner, detailed the state’s growing effort to monitor Steward’s nine hospitals in the Massachusetts, they acknowledged their response still depended on Steward’s next steps.

“I am frustrated with where we are right now, as a state, and what Steward has done,” Healey said at a Wednesday meeting of the Public Health Council, an advisory board for the state’s Department of Public Health.

Governor Maura Healey said the financial crisis threatening Steward Health Care in Massachusetts is an “urgent priority” for her administration, which will soon have monitors in place at all the system’s hospitals and is exploring its emergency powers amid fears of hospital closures.

“Right now we don’t know what Steward will do or what the pathway to a resolution looks like,” Goldstein said.

Steward Health Care is a for-profit system that has reached a dire financial position. Steward hadn’t paid full rent in months, a landlord disclosed, and has fallen behind in other payments, according to vendors that did business with the system.

Steward runs Good Samaritan in Brockton, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, Carney Hospital in Dorchester, Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill and Methuen, Morton Hospital in Taunton, Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton, and Norwood Hospital in Norwood

Reorganizations and even closures remain likely, Goldstein said. Administration officials are also exploring what powers it might have to respond, including the possibility of declaring a public health emergency, Goldstein said.

Meanwhile, though, state officials were attempting to ensure Steward hospitals could still provide care in their communities, many of which are underserved.

“We stand with the communities where these hospitals are located,” Healey said. “We know that in many instances these hospitals are leading employers, they provide an important social safety net, and a touchstone for local identity.”

In early February, state regulators began daily monitoring of many of its Massachusetts hospitals. By next week, Goldstein said, monitors will be in place at all Steward hospitals in Massachusetts.

“We as a state and we as a department are maintaining quality and safety in these facilities,” he said.

Regulators had also been in talks with other hospital systems to determine whether their facilities could handle additional patients and staff in the event that Steward curtailed its services here.

Steward has only announced the closure of one of its nine hospitals here, a rehabilitation facility in Stoughton. And it has consistently reiterated that it has no imminent plans to close more. However, the for-profit company’s public struggles are raising concerns about what might happen if Steward can’t keep its business up and running.

Steward’s hospitals in Massachusetts together serve more than 200,000 patients each year. Its facilities are in Boston neighborhoods and communities from the Merrimack Valley to the South Coast, and they tend to serve lower-income patients who rely on government insurance.

The company has been in talks with the state for months, with discussions including the possibility that another operator could take over some hospitals or that some could close.

Steward has also asked whether the state may be able to help it through its financial struggles, the Globe has reported.

This month, Steward announced that it had bought some time to seek a solution. The company said it had gotten temporary financing to help it maneuver toward deals to sell some hospitals — including in Massachusetts — and potentially offload its separate network of doctors offices.

