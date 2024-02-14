Reader essays on love: ‘It’s the first face you see, and the only face you want to see’

Here’s the next installment of the series, “Fast-Told Tales,” short essays (200 words or fewer) by readers of the Fast Forward newsletter about a variety of topics. It’s Valentine’s Day, the traditional celebration of love, and so I asked for essays with that theme – and once again, you didn’t disappoint. Enjoy.

It was a Friday night rendezvous for the memory book.

At the bar, he drank still water. I sipped white wine.

He said he’d follow me home.

I said, “You know I’ll have to stop on the way if the ‘Hot Donuts Now’ sign is glowing red.”

He wondered aloud if I really would stop.

A beacon in the night, the sign shone red as Eve’s forbidden fruit.

I swerved right, heading straight for the drive-through. He followed and backed into a parking space.

”Johnny B. Goode” played on The Beatles Channel as I coasted into the takeout queue.

He waited, pondering his year-long low-carb commitment.

The nice young man at the window handed me a half dozen hot glazed beauties.

I parked next to my husband and passed an orb of sweet warm doughy goodness through his open window. I turned up the volume and we noshed to “Love Me Do.”

”It was worth it,” he said.

”You know I love you ...” I sang.

Jennie Hess, Orlando, Fla.

I fell in love with him at first sight, before words were exchanged. It felt like a gear chunking into place. It only took him 15 years to admit it was the same for him. February 12, 2024, marked our 52nd year together. Never have run out of things to talk about; still sharing our adventure.

Catherine Hudgins, San Antonio, Tex.

When she is born, pictures are conjured, snapshots of toddling legs in green grass, vegetable-stained smiles, pudgy thigh rolls, laughter, lots of laughter. As baby fat stretches to teen muscle and angst, the snapshots still collect with burdened optimism. Perhaps she’ll be a painter or engineer or astronaut. Maybe a teacher, certainly happily moving through life. Future photos of graduation, world travels, a walk down the aisle with Dad, accumulate. And in a cruel instant, the photos change. New ones of hospital beds, wires and tubes, doctor’s scrubs, medical charts and masks, invade. The same child, girl, woman, but not. A mother’s love endures with the forced change of photos. On repeat is, let go of the old, they were before. Embrace the new. After is now and perhaps forever. A mother’s love is resolute and infinite, and hope beyond hope lives on.

Barbara Desai, Santa Monica, Calif.

Love is not entirely in the grand gesture. Love is in the everyday, the mundane, the routine. The coffee is ready when you get up in the morning. Your car is started so that it is warm when you get in. The garbage cans are put out ... and put back. Your favorite ice cream appears in the freezer. When you wake up after your procedure, it’s the first face you see, and it’s the only face you want to see, even after all these years.

Margaret Theobald, Exeter, N.H.

Love thy neighbor

We are the proud parents of two adopted sons. Many people praise us for that, but we really are the lucky ones. Our sons have given us a much greater gift: a child’s love. When our older son was preparing for Confirmation, he asked me why he had to be confirmed. I told him so he could develop a moral compass, which can be defined by three words: “Love thy neighbor.”

When they go to work each day, they live those words doing difficult and challenging jobs of service to their neighbors. The older one who spends his days (and nights) as an EMT says, “When people are having the worst day of their lives, I want to be on the other end of the 911 call.” His younger brother is a counselor in the juvenile criminal justice system. Much of his time is devoted to children who do not know love in their lives.

Each time we see either one, they hug us, and tell us they love us. We can never hug them and tell them we love them enough. The work they do each day honors that love.

Peter H. Gilligan, North Carolina

Sunday at the MFA

As usual, it was a bustling Sunday morning at the MFA. We were sipping coffee at the museum cafe as parents shushed kids, high school girls applied lip gloss and dished the latest dirt, art students compared notes, and older people, like us, just took it all in.

John and I were outlining the upcoming work week – who had to be home for the plumber, who was doing bills, who would chauffeur the kiddos, who would grocery shop – when we noticed an island of silence two tables over.

A young couple – college-aged? First date? Each had a laptop open before them. The boy (for he was just a boy to us) would furiously type and then look up and peer at the girl with soft staring eyes. Then she would pound keys and then look up and seek his eyes. They said nothing. The intensity was palpable. Was this the way of dating now?

John and I just smiled and watched. We just “hung out” together when we first met. Then we hung out together a lot. Then we hung out forever.

Were the boy and girl forever? We still talk about it. The crush of love might have been just too much for groceries, plumbers, and bills. Maybe, just too much.

Donna Harrison, Sandwich, Mass.

Everlasting Love

My parents were truly in love throughout their 50 years of marriage. When my siblings and I were young, my father would kiss each of us after dinner and save his final and best kiss for my mother, kissing her with a smile on both sides of her neck. When I was a teen and allowed to drive to pick up my parents from work, every time my father came out of his law office my mother would tell me that she “got the chills” seeing him. Throughout my adult life, there was always affection, respect and kindness demonstrated between them ... through words, hugs, kisses, and thoughtful gestures.

When my father went into the hospital to have heart surgery, he made certain to have a Valentine’s card in his small suitcase to give to my mom on that day. After she died unexpectedly, my father told me that he continued to kiss her bed pillow every single night. They are long gone now. Yet their genuine love has been an eternal gift to me as I have navigated my life’s journey, and I am so very grateful to Shirley and Bernie.

Jacalyn Starr, Arlington, Mass.

Standing in front of my high school locker 54 years ago, I knew she was the girl I was going to marry, as she walked by for the first time. We dated on and off for 10 years before I finally got the courage to ask her to marry me. She said “Yes.”

We built our own house together. After the house was built, she wanted to become a mother, and soon our first daughter was born. A second daughter would follow 18 months later. She took to motherhood like a duck to water. Staying home to be with her children was all she wanted. Never one to ask for clothes, jewelry, or the latest gadgets, making sure our children received plenty of love was her highest priority. Being a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, she makes it all look so easy and she has put up with all my faults for all these years. She remains as beautiful today as she was 54 years ago.

The first thing I do every morning is to look over to see her sleeping beside me. Then I say a little prayer thanking God for making me the luckiest man alive!

Kevin Murphy, Merrimac, Mass.

Death and Love

My mother and I had a complicated and contentious relationship. The day I turned 18, while a senior in high school, I moved out of my house permanently. By my choice, we had obligatory and limited contact. At the age of 92, her health rapidly declined. When she passed, for me, sadness was mixed with relief.

One of the notes I received was from a former supervisor. I had last seen him about six years previously with his girlfriend. He expressed his sympathy and condolences for how he assumed I was feeling. He was going to be in my area that week and invited me to lunch. That day expanded into dinner and live music and a lot of talking. Connection!

We began dating, and at the age of 57 my plan to be a cat lady was subverted by falling in love. It is 10 happy years later. We have blended our families and continue to create memories. When I look back at this turn of events, I thank my mother for this unexpected parting gift.

Valerie Ventura, Hampton, N.H.

I have love all around me in my life, from siblings, relatives and friends, and it has meant the world to me and made my life better in so many ways, but the most profound love of my life is for my two children. They are 35 and 33 years old, established in the professions they were meant for, but it has been an interesting journey.

Both so opinionated and headstrong, they were never afraid to speak out or defy me. What I think we were fostering was an honest parent-child relationship. While they didn’t tell me then about the antics they got up to in high school and college, they have been regaling me now with some of their stories, and mostly I laugh with relief.

They have their own lives, but they keep in contact and don’t live too far away. They help me around my yard and house. We go on foreign trips, to sporting events and our favorite good restaurants together. I write to them often, and they write me these beautiful, expressive, generous with praise and overflowing with love, letters and cards. Our love for each other surrounds and hugs us.

Jane Pioli, Woburn

Love Is a ‘Four-Letter Word’

In our youth, we’re told “it’s only puppy-love,” and that our brains are not mature enough to fully comprehend its consequences. But what no one ever has the nerve to disclose is far more heartbreaking. With love, comes pain. The deeper that love, the greater is its ultimate loss, whether it’s a partner, a beloved pet, or even a hobby we’re no longer able to do. No sentient being lasts forever, but the intoxication of finding a kindred spirit to brighten our existence is so absolutely wonderful, it blinds us to think about what the future may hold.

Such is the power of love, making us brave enough to take a chance on living in the moment, and leaving the future to deal with in its own time. If love seems to make us impulsive, it also makes us brave by default. But to have loved, and lost, is somewhat of a misnomer. On a cellular level, our shared memories of love are always with us, and the lessons and experiences shared are still a treasured part of who we’ve become. So, despite the pain of loss, it’s worth it.

Andrea Daniels, Eastham, Cape Cod, Mass.

“Love hurts!”

People loved me, but my inability to let people get close or give myself in love to them was hurtful.

I broke up with every girlfriend when love appeared. I sought Miss Right but wanted Miss-Right-Now, and always felt alone.

Married but alone, I recognized a daughter, wife, and friends who loved me when I had no love to give.

Startlingly, “love” isn’t a feeling, it’s an action that allows another person to be exactly who they are in their humanness, even when they’re annoying, and holding them warmly anyway. Ugh.

Loving someone without reward matters because if I give somebody a gift with a string it’s not a gift; it’s a trade.

Married in 1974, I couldn’t be in love with my wife AND love her for years! We married again in 2019.

Her: “I’ll hold you close to my heart and remake our love like bread daily. I vow to guard your individuality.”

Me: “Not by chance, meeting you was the human face of God giving me direction. I vow to love you forever.”

Love still hurts, but that’s nothing compared to what it felt like to be alone while somebody was holding my hand.

Gratefully, Bob Metafora

They were both 20. And he sat on the edge of his bed in his dorm room, while she sat at his feet. He read to her, every night. He read love poetry that he had written for her, with corny lines in it, like “You are the Empress of Rome, and I am your slave...”

She sat and listened to him. And she fell in love with him, even though she did not want to. Her skin screamed for him, and ached, and burned.

Time intervened. After 30 years had passed, they had both married others, they had both raised their families, and they lived in cities hundreds of miles apart.

But she listened to him on her cell phone. He read her love poetry that he had written for her. And once again, her skin screamed for his touch.

Art Edwards, Herndon, Va.

Dad Love

In the celestial sphere where he dwells, I’m sure my Dad now knows I love him. It wasn’t easy to be his kid – he was rigid, unprepared for a rebellious teenager’s chaos: the ordered, cerebral life of an academic or priest might have better suited him. He was always urging me to improve my grades and study Latin. He was stern and undemonstrative – where was the love?

Years later, once he’d retired, that strictness melted, revealing a new Dad. He revisited his violin, traveled, volunteered, walked 5 miles daily, aced the Globe crossword. He expressed gratitude for waking up each day. Occasionally he’d make his special Cape Cod Clam Chowder. I think we even exchanged the L word once.

When he was suddenly taken away at 75 I was stunned, regretful, and flooded with memories, like how he picked me up after innocent high school dances of which he needlessly disapproved, or after a long day at his post office job took me on long T trips to the family dentist who provided me with straight teeth. Small, mundane stuff.

The young me had been so oblivious: Those unremarkable tasks carried out dutifully by Dad were love, in an irreplaceable form.

Patricia Conway, Rochester, N.Y.

What I Know About Love

Rather than focus on love as a noun: the feeling of attachment, desire, or affection, I prefer to view love as a verb, focusing on the action of loving. Think of acts of benevolence, loyalty, and high regard, evidence of holding one close to the heart.

If I know anything about love, it is that it can be inexplicable, arduous, and frustrating. It requires that we show up with authenticity, patience, and acceptance. We also need a willingness to communicate with honesty and respect, and the ability to hear the truth.

These requisite tools, to name just a few, demand rigorous inner work. Many of us have never learned them. How can a deeply loving relationship exist without respect or authenticity? Imagine a person so good at patience, it shifts into waiting the other out. How easily might that slide into stonewalling?

Martin Luther King described “Beloved Community” as a vision of an achievable society, where conflicts exist, but are resolved peacefully, without bitterness. Where people feel peaceful, happy, and safe. Are these elements not present in every vibrant marriage, enduring friendship, and deeply satisfying sibling connection?

Let us be so saturated with love that we shine and share it boldly with others.

Rita Ghilani, Ashland, Mass.

He was willing to date me after he saw me in a teal-green taffeta bridesmaid dress with a big ignorant bow on the butt. We still got married. The end.

Mary Helen Sprecher, Columbia, Md.

My father was 13 years older than my mother. She was reluctant to agree to marry him – she wanted to be a “lady Marine” and see the world – but she loved him, so she finally agreed, and they were happily married from 1945 until his death in 1985.

They had many friends, and three of those friends who were widowers offered themselves to my mother as replacements at various times. We, her children, wanted her not to live the rest of her life alone, so we would have approved if she had chosen one of them. She liked them all, but she didn’t love any of them.

Even if she was sometimes lonely, her husband was irreplaceable. She lived another 25 years after his death, and she never regretted that he was her one and only true love.

Betsy Smith, Brewster, Mass.

My husband and I met on a sailboat race in 1979. He was the captain and needed another helmsperson for a overnight distance race out of the Stamford, Conn., Yacht Club. A friend of a friend brought me along to be that helmsperson. He thought the friend was my date. It truly was a stormy night. Very windy, very rainy, very cold (in August at night) and we all had heavy sweaters and foul weather gear on, making us pretty unrecognizable. We had a great race and won this race, which was the inaugural Point No Point race at this yacht club.

As I was leaving at 4 a.m. after the race, I gave Mark, my husband now, my business card and said call me if you need me to drive a race boat again. He called over Labor Day weekend and asked if I wanted to go for a sail. Of course I said yes. However, I realized that due to all the gear we were wearing that night, I had no idea what he looked like. But some guy named Mark knocked on my door; we had a great sail, just the two of us, and we have been sailing together ever since, racing or cruising, and today we are aboard our boat in the beautiful Bahamas.

Suzanne Grosby, Jamestown, R.I.

Love is evident when you have been with someone (married or not) and life throws a disease your way, complete with treatments and their side effects. A truly loving partner is your caregiver (cleaning, meals, hygiene, medical appointments and procedures, etc.) and refuses help and wants to lead the charge. Fielding that curve ball and taking on that physical and emotional burden is the demonstration of love.

Helaine Ahern

Leaving with my Marty shortly to kayak, bird watch, and snorkel in Panama. Met him at age 15. Planned on being a nun. He was Jewish and I was Catholic (now Jewish). Partners, best friends, lovers then and now. 3 kids and 4 grandkids. Now 77 (he is 79). Hope we have another 20 years. If that’s not love, what is?

Ally Gall, Scituate, Mass.

I cherish moments with my young granddaughter. She observes people and their routines closely and asks questions without monitoring her curiosity. She cuddles when she is looking for comfort or when eager to read a book together. She runs, skips, and hops with delight when she is heading out for a walk to the playground or a walk around Drumlin Farm. Along the way and once there, she notices and comments on what’s happening in nature.

Patricia Scully, Lexington, Mass.

Like Hagar the Horrible, lasagna was my first love. Not that I didn’t like other dishes my sainted Italian Mother raised her brood on. But it was love at first bite when I first tasted her lasagna. It happened unexpectedly when I was a 5th grader and was invited to join the big table with the adults who gathered around my Mom and Dad to celebrate Thanksgiving. Mom made enough lasagna so that everyone could take a plateful home with them. How much you got to haul away depended on how much Mom loved you. I was her favorite. The only one who ever was blessed with half a pan to go. Miss you, Mom. Love you, Mom. Robbie.

Robert J. Surrette, Dennis, Cape Cod, Mass.

The smell of cooked apples, sausage gravy, and biscuits would wake me and I could hear the pans clanging in the kitchen very early. I was the only visitor in the house and was just a little girl, but grandma treated me like I was royalty. Being born in the middle of a large family with eight children, these overnight visits made me feel special. She was the oldest child in a large family and after her mother died, helped her poppy raise the younger ones. She married young and had 11 children of her own, my daddy being one of them. After our large breakfast together, I would play on her old sewing machine and try to make something. She would come many times to re-thread the needle with so much patience. We would take walks up the hill and pick wild blackberries to make a cobbler. In the evenings, I would pin curl her hair with bobbi pins and rub witch hazel on her aching legs. We would sit outside and look at the stars, then make flapjacks for a bedtime snack, before turning in for the night. I had the perfect grandma, and she showed me what perfect love looks like.

Lisa Geswein, Holland, Mich.

This is my first Valentine’s Day without Mike, my friend of many decades who died in early December. He was only 88; we looked forward to more years of annual visits, to briefly erase the 600 miles between us, and mailing – yes, USPS! – letters often. His envelopes came well-decorated, my name in some elaborate calligraphy, always with designs most often drawn in his own hand, sometimes pasted cuttings – an opera theme? A seasonal theme? He had graced my mailbox with guaranteed grins, which could never happen again.

Feeling lost, I chose to spend Christmas Day “with” Mike, rummaging through his letters, collected over 30 years or so – well, OK, to revel in at least a few of them. And I found how it was I felt his love so, on a page of images from a catalog that came to his retirement building: a sheet of pasted cutouts of wonderful clothes! He’d written “I just saw you in some of these.” Hundreds of miles apart, Mike saw me on the pages (very elegant, by the way) of a sales catalog. Arising in his mind’s eye so randomly makes me feel very loved!

Kate Landishaw, Greenville, S.C.

Today, Valentine’s Day, is my daughter’s 30th birthday. More on that later. First, I want to talk about the person who taught me about the best kind of love: unconditional love. My mother poured her love and energy into me and expected nothing in return. When I screwed up (and I did, quite frequently in high school), there was no judgment, only acceptance and love. Without that, I think my life might have taken a different turn, but instead, her unrelenting love kept me going. With her love and support, I was able to forge ahead and accomplish many things. Her love and spirit are with me always, even though she’s been gone for many years. When I had my own children, that was the model that I used for my relationship with them. What I learned was that by giving unconditional love to my son and daughter, my heart felt at peace because I never had to question that part of my being as a mother. So, as my daughter turns 30 on this day of great love, my love for her feels expansive and limitless, which is a very wonderful thing to celebrate.

Rosanne Mistretta, East Chatham, N.Y.

My parents’ courtship began in mid-June of 1943. Mom would sit out on the front porch with her two sisters every day, watching as my dad passed by on his way to work. Her sisters constantly teased her, for every time she saw him, she’d declare “Now that’s the man I’m going to marry!”She strolled down to the bicycle shop where he worked, pretending she needed a bike.

It was love at first sight. She hinted about her upcoming senior prom, pouting that she still was in need of a date. Dad, being the gentleman that he was, offered to take her.

However, prom was canceled due to Detroit’s first race riot. So instead, they drove downtown to a soda factory where they shared a ginger ale milkshake. Next they went to the city airport. Watching the planes land is when they shared their first kiss.

Dad would often say, “She kissed me, and I never let go, and she never let go, and here we are, still together.”

Marykay Reichenbach, Shelby Township, Mich.

I love Rye, New Hampshire, where the grandfather I never knew brought his five sons and daughter every summer. They stayed at the Grey Gull on 101 while he stayed working in New Jersey. Rye is where my father proposed to my mother and where we learned to play Monopoly and poker when our summer vacations were rained out. It’s where we heard stories about the vegetable stand on Cable Road that our grandmother depended on to feed our uncles after they turned in their caddie tips from Abenaqui. It’s where I cried when I watched my Dad walk hand in hand with my girls, near the ocean’s edge. Their father wouldn’t be on these vacations anymore, but at least they’d know their grandfather; at least he could take them to the Beach Plum for ice cream like he’d taken us and tell them about the birds on the Isle of Shoals and they could build sandcastles until the sun went down. Rye is where love stories can begin or end if you let them, in a place where the salt air is permanent and the seagulls always come back. And so do the Brodericks, not far from the cobblestone streets in Portsmouth where my grandfather Percy was born.

Anne Botteri

Love and atonement are both similar in that the words “I’m sorry” – Erich Segal’s blockbuster “Love Story” about the heart-wrenching romance between Oliver Barrett IV and Jenny Cavalleri notwithstanding – have to be articulated when someone’s feelings are hurt. While gestures and gifts can accompany the voicing of the brief declarative sentence framed above, it is imperative that it be spoken, when trespass – emotional or otherwise – had been taken. Fifty-two years of a wonderful marriage between a guy raised in a three-decker in Boston’s Jamaica Plain and a woman from a west Cleveland suburb attest to this approach seeking forgiveness.

Joe Galeota, Boston

Love is the elixir of life.

It is one of the strongest emotions we possess.

Love is food for our soul and nourishment for those we bestow it upon. It is low in calories, but high in energy. Easy to accept, but more difficult to give. It is manna for the selfless, but effortful for the selfish.

When true love is given and received, a glow of happiness envelopes both the giver and the recipient.

To give love to someone is to give them a piece of your being.

Love is neither red nor blue; black, brown, yellow or white; religious or atheist. Love emanates from the depths of one’s soul and does not require a wafer and sip of wine in a holy place, 613 commandments (in the holy scriptures), and a spiritual rug facing (holy) Mecca ... to make it work.

Philip S. Ellerin, Lynnfield, Mass.

