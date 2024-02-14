Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The Western grebe also continued on Mashpee Pond.

The Western kingbird and lark sparrow continued at the Salt Pond visitor’s center in Eastham along with an Eastern phoebe.

Recent sightings (through Feb. 6) as reported to Mass Audubon.

One of the Western tanagers wintering at the Sandwich end of the canal was reported from the Sandwich Marina.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a sooty shearwater, 25 razorbills, 3 common murres, 6 Iceland gulls, and 3 tree swallows.

At nearby Provincetown Harbor there were 4 harlequin ducks, a thick-billed murre, a common murre, and a black guillemot.

Birds in the Hyannis area included 2 black-headed gulls, a semipalmated plover, a black vulture, and a palm warbler.

Other sightings around the Cape included a rusty blackbird in Barnstable; single glaucous gulls in Barnstable and Wellfleet; a Western willet in Chatham and another in West Dennis; a short-eared owl and a ruby-crowned kinglet in Chatham; a yellow-breasted chat and a Baltimore oriole in East Orleans; other yellow-breasted chats in West Yarmouth and Wellfleet; 3 long-billed dowitchers at Fort Hill in Eastham; a clay-colored sparrow elsewhere in Eastham; and 2 orange-crowned warblers in North Truro.