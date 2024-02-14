Is it wrong for me to want to pass on older women when friends and family try and set me up, or do I just need to grow up?

Q. Is it wrong to only want to date younger women? I am in my mid-30s and most of my male friends are married or in long-term relationships. They all want me to be dating more, but I am not interested in dating the women they suggest. I haven’t made up my mind about whether or not I want children, but either way, I have no interest in dating any women over 30, and whenever I am honest about this, I get a lot of backlash. I have nothing against older women; it’s just that they tend to want to move way more quickly into marriage and then children. I’ve only ever really dated and hung out with younger women, and we just seem to click better.

— Anonymous

A. People have preferences. I won’t say yours are wrong. But they’re limiting!

They’re also based on a big generalization. Some 28-year-olds are racing to get married by 30. Some 32-year-olds are like, “Whatever, not now.”

There is no one way to be in your 20s or 30s.

Do whatever you want, but know you’re probably missing out if you refuse to date people your own age. Try a few more dates with peers and think about why the experiences make you uncomfortable. Is it really just the pacing? Or is there a different level of honesty, intimacy, and accountability? Maybe it is the marriage issue. If so, OK.

You can be honest with dates and tell them you’re not hunting for anything serious, you don’t know if you want kids, and you’re still learning about yourself. If they’re willing to stay open-minded and feel the same, great.

I think it’s wonderful that your friends want to set you up, but I do wonder if you should avoid that right now. If you’re not thrilled to meet these friends of friends, don’t mess with those relationships. Dating apps give you the chance to learn lessons outside of your community. You can go out with a 25-year-old, then a 35-year-old, and see how every person shows up with different vibes.

Maybe save the friends of friends for when you’re really open. After more time with strangers, you might be very ready to meet people connected to those you love.

Another idea: Make more single friends, if you can. Hopefully some will be women — with whom you can have platonic relationships. A bigger group might show you that every person is their own thing.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

The only people I’ve known who connected with much younger partners are kind of immature themselves to varying degrees. So there’s that. ASH

It’s not wrong. But I’m not buying the reason you provide. I think it’s more about your inner confidence and security in a relationship where you think you have the upper hand [with] experience, respect, and control over a more immature partner. AUNTTIGGYWINK

Just admit that younger women are an aesthetic preference. It’s more honest. You can get away with dating under 30 now, but once you get older, you’ll find fewer takers. The older a man gets, the more it looks like he’s threatened by women his age.DANGLEPARTICIPLE