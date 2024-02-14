Blind date: ‘She had a crocheted scarf around her neck . . . and a construction worker’s vest sticking out of her purse’

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She can help you fight a speeding ticket.

WHO PLAYS HER IN THE MOVIE: Keira Knightley, specifically in the 2005 Pride & Prejudice adaptation

NICK G.: 26 / PhD student

HIS PERFECT DATE: Skydiving or a picnic in the park

HIS HOBBIES: Drawing, curating playlists with funny titles

7 P.M. GIGI, BOSTON

WARMING UP

Kristen My friends said they would frame the [Dinner With Cupid article].

Nick I did what any guy does before a date: called my mom, drank a Twisted Tea, and listened to Dua Lipa.

Kristen I was nervous! I have never been on a date where something I said could end up in the paper.

Advertisement

Nick I got seated first and was playing some chess puzzles when the host came with Kristen.

Kristen He was sitting with his back to me because he had saved me the booth seat. He stood to give me a hug, which helped me relax. I thought he was handsome. He was well dressed and had on a cool watch.

Nick She had very pretty eyes and a nice smile. She had a crocheted scarf around her neck that she said she made, and a construction worker’s vest sticking out of her purse.

CONVERSATIONAL SPARKS

Kristen He ordered a Negroni, which I also love. He told me it was his go-to at a cocktail bar. I ordered a limoncello martini. Twice the waiter came over to take our order and we hadn’t even looked at the menu.

Nick My friends told me to be chatty and dynamic, so I just started asking all of the essential questions until a conversation sparked.

Kristen We talked about his PhD program and studying biology. I have friends who work in a lab so I was curious about the work. We talked about the West Coast and I did my best to convince him that the East Coast was better.

Advertisement

Nick She works in road design and construction, which explained the vest, and I was told to call her directly if I ever hit a pothole (joking).

Kristen Both of us love to read and had read some of the same books. We like to travel and swapped stories about our recent trips to Europe.

Nick Her father owns a small plot of land outside of Boston. She told me her family grows their own grapes and stomps them to make homemade wine.

Kristen We started with the calamari and for dinner, I got the gnocchi. We ended by splitting the tiramisu. He let me have the last bite.

Nick I ordered the risotto with beef. The food was delicious.

Kristen Humor is really important to me; I love to laugh. Nick and I laughed a lot throughout the date.

Nick There were no obvious deal breakers for me, but I told her my Uber rating was only 4.93, so I think I blew it.

Kristen I think there was chemistry!

Nick The conversation seemed to go very well. I was being chatty, she was dynamic; it worked.

SWEET PARTING

Kristen The date was on a Monday so I was thinking about waking up for work the next morning. We exchanged phone numbers, and hugged.

Nick We shared a kiss on the way home because it was a very nice date.

Advertisement

Kristen I would go on another date.

Nick I am open to going on another date.

Kristen / A

Nick / A

Go on a blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.



